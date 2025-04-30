Share your story

How will we support you when sharing your story?

We want you to share your experience as comfortably as possible. It may be useful to think about how much you’re happy to share with the public and how much you’d rather keep private. Thinking about your boundaries will make sharing your story a positive, safe and healing experience.

We will support you throughout the process by making sure we have your consent before sharing your story anywhere and ensuring you are involved in each step of the way, from capturing the story to editing it. We can also offer anonymity for people who would like to share under an alias.

If you’d like to withdraw your personal story at any point, please let us know and we can act accordingly.

Working with the media

We understand sharing your lived experience with the press might feel like a daunting prospect. This is why our friendly and approachable media team will help you prepare, supporting you before and after each media opportunity. Read here to find out more.

Get in touch!

Please complete our expression of interest form if you’re interested in getting involved. We look forward to hearing from you!