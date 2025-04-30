Submit Release
Court Issues Order on Vacancy in NECJD Judgeship

An order regarding the vacancy in Northeast Central Judicial District Judgeship No. 4, with chambers in Grand Forks, has been posted to the opinions page.

 

This notice is provided under N.D.R.Proc.R. § 7.

Vacancy in Judgeship No. 4, NECJD 2025 ND 90
Docket No.: 20250094
Filing Date: 4/30/2025
Case Type: Judicial Administration - Vacancy - Vacancy
Author: Per Curiam

