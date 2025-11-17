The North Dakota Supreme Court welcomes Dixie R. Holland as new Chief Deputy Clerk

Dixie R. Holland has been selected to serve Chief Deputy Clerk of the North Dakota Supreme Court effective November 17, 2025. Holland was raised in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and graduated from Central High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of North Dakota in 2013 and proceeded to work in corrections until 2020.

Holland went on to receive her Juris Doctor from the University of North Dakota School of Law in 2023. After graduation, she served as a Law Clerk to North Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Jon J. Jensen. In August 2024, she transitioned to the South-Central Judicial District Court, where she worked as a staff attorney.

The Chief Deputy Clerk is responsible for extensive legal research and analysis to make recommendations regarding matters before Supreme Court. She also assists the Clerk of Supreme Court in the administration and supervision of the Office of the Clerk, including management of the Court and administrative records. The Office of the Clerk is committed to providing high-quality service to the Court, members of the legal profession, and the public.