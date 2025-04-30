The 50th Annual Territory Days Festival Returns to Old Colorado City

Get ready Colorado Springs, the 50th annual Territory days Festival returns Memorial Day weekend, May 24-26, 2025

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready Colorado Springs, the 50th annual Territory Days festival is coming soon. This Memorial Day weekend, May 24-26, the historic streets of Old Colorado City will come alive with 3 unforgettable days of fun, food and family-friendly entertainment. Stroll through one of the state’s largest craft vendor fairs, pan for gold, ride the mechanical bull or let the kids loose in the newly expanded kids’ zone. Experience the magic of Native American dancers, period costume characters, and live birds of prey. Enjoy 30 different bands across 3 different stages, grab a drink at one of the beer and wine gardens, and don’t miss the cowboy church service or train ride. It’s a celebration packed with something for everyone, so don’t forget to mark your calendars, because this milestone event is one you don’t want to miss.

Rooted in 50 years of historic Colorado tradition, Territory Days began in 1976 as a way to celebrate the rich history and heritage of Old Colorado City. This incredibly popular 4-block street fair takes place annually on Colorado Avenue between 23rd and 27th streets. Parking is very limited, so parking offsite is highly recommended. FREE shuttle buses are offered from Colorado Springs C.A.B. parking garage in downtown Colorado Springs at 130 S Nevada Ave. Territory Days admission is also FREE, so gather your family and friends, and come celebrate this year’s Memorial Day in Old Colorado City. For more information, please visit https://www.shopoldcoloradocity.com/territory-days.

