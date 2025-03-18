This Weekend the 2025 Colorado Super Show & Swap Meet Returns to Colorado Springs

Colorado Super Show & Swap Meet Logo

Calling All Motorcycle Enthusiasts to Southern Colorado's Premier Motorcycle Event!

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This weekend the Colorado Super Show & Swap Meet returns to Colorado Springs! The 2025 Super Show marks the 35th year as southern Colorado’s largest and most prestigious motorcycle show & swap meet. Starting in the early 90s, this event is a must see for all who love motorcycles! It consists of a large indoor swap meet with more than 175 vendor spaces and a huge motorcycle show featuring incredible custom, classic and antique motorcycles. In 2022, Scott & Christy Schulz of Motorcycle Expos acquired this event, and the Schulz’s have been committed to maintaining this amazing Colorado tradition in true southern Colorado style.

The 2024 Super Show & Swap Meet did not disappoint! It was a sold out show filled with more than 175 vendors and 15,000+ attendees. The best part, of course, was walking into an amazing array of beautiful motorcycles, spanning across decades. If you missed it, don’t worry. Your chance to see it again is just around the corner, and we can’t wait!

The 2025 Super Show is scheduled to take place this weekend, March 22nd & 23rd at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs, and it is expected to have a huge showing. Its current schedule includes live music by Dave “Grey Wolf” Frisk, a food and beer garden, the annual Colorado tattoo competition, fun contests, a live charity auction, benefitting the Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum, a kid’s zone with activities and coloring contests, and plenty of free parking!! There will also be a motorcycle give away sponsored by Pikes Peak Harley-Davidson!! You can enter to win either during the event or through the website. The winner will be announced live on Sunday, March 23rd.

Tickets to this event can be purchased early by visiting www.coloradosupershow.com, or you can purchase tickets at the door. Senior and Veteran discounts are available at the door. Kids 12 and under are free. To stay up to date on what’s happening or to be the first to know about ticket specials, be sure to follow Motorcycle Expos on social media.

