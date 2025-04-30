The 2nd Annual Tacos and Tequila Festival Returns to San Antonio on May 10

Music Legends, Street Food Magic, Lucha Libre, Chihuahua Glam, and Margarita Mayhem All Collide at Panther Island Pavilion – May 17 The very popular luchadores at the Tacos and Tequila Festival, photo credit JMKE Photography Music Legends, Street Food Magic, Lucha Libre, Chihuahua Glam, and Margarita Mayhem All Collide at Retama Park!

Hip-Hop and R&B Music Legends, Street Food Magic, Lucha Libre, Chihuahua Glam, and Margarita Mayhem All Collide at Retama Park!

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Antonio, are you really ready? Because the 2nd Annual Tacos & Tequila Festival is pulling out all the stops when it takes over Retama Park in Selma, TX on Saturday, May 10, 2025—just 20 minutes from downtown!Presented by Tapatío™ Frozen Meals, TapatíoHot Sauce, and Social House Entertainment, this 21+ party is all about epic throwback beats, bold street eats, handcrafted cocktails, and nonstop fun. It’s a one-day-only, flavor-packed explosion of music, food, and culture—and you do not want to miss it.ICONIC HIP-HOP + R&B ARTISTS LIVE ON STAGEBring your squad and throw it back with a fire lineup of legendary artists, including:● Lil Jon – The crunk king himself. Get low, San Antonio!● Ginuwine – Ride that ‘Pony’ back into the 90s.● Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – Grammy-winning group bringing the harmony and the heat.● Xzibit – West coast icon + lyrical powerhouse.● Trick Daddy – From “Nann” to “I’m a Thug,” he’s repping that Dirty South energy.● Yung Joc – It’s Goin’ Down. Enough said.● Mike Jones – Who? Mike Jones!● Murphy Lee – Of St. Lunatics fame with major solo heat.● DJ Ashton Martin – Spinning non-stop vibes and dance bangers.TACOS & LATIN TREATS GALORETaco dreams come true at the Tacos & Tequila Festival—from crispy, cheesy, meaty creations to wild, Flamin’ Hot twists. Check out just a taste of the mouthwatering madness:From The Booth Life Street Food:● Mini Street Tacos (Asada, Chicken, or Pastor) w/ all the fixings● Flamin’ Hot CheetosTacos – Handmade Cheetos tortillas. Yes, seriously.● Elote en Vaso – Classic corn in a cup, topped your way● Flaming Elote – With Flamin’ Hot Cheetosdust + Takisgarnish● Elote Loco – Corn + carne asada + pico + crema = 🔥● Agua Fresca in every fruity flavor: Mango, Watermelon, Horchata, Pineapple, Lime & more!And more taco creations from:● 3B BBQ – Pork Belly Tacos you’ll never forget● Fazmoz Caribbean Cuisine – Taco Eggrolls + Oxtail Birria tacos!● Kai’s Caribbean Fusion – Jerk Chicken Rasta Pasta bringing tropical heat● Bombers – Serving up legendary Super Taco Bags● Double A’s BBQ – Guisada Smash Burgers + Double A Guisada TacosSan Antonio’s top food trucks and restaurants, including Double A Barbecue, Rivas Tacos, Playa Bowls, The Booth Life, Powder Me Up Funnel Cakes, Chicken Buzz, Kain Na - Filipino Cuisine, Bombers SA, La Bandida Street Food, 3B BBQ and Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken, will be serving up mouth-watering delectables from tacos to barbecue and traditional festival eats to keep the party fueled.HANDCRAFTED MARGS + TEQUILA VIBESCool off between bites at one of the many margarita bars with signature sips like:● Salted Watermelon● Pineapple● Mango Habanero● Skinny Watermelon● And the classic Social House “House” MargaritaHead to the Tequila Tasting Lounge for sips of smooth and smoky tequila, or check out the Cayman Jack River Shack, where you can chill, take pics, try new Cayman JACKED drinks, and live your best cocktail life in true island-inspired style.LUCHA LIBRE + COMPETITIONS + PET GLAMCheer on your favorite masked warrior at the Lucha Libre ring as high-flying luchadores bring the drama, the flips, and the showdowns that blend wrestling, pop culture, and international fandom.QUESO + SALSA SMACKDOWNVote for your favorite queso or salsa at participating food trucks and you could help crown the King or Queen of Dip! The winner gets $250 and eternal bragging rights.Does your pup have that extra sparkle? Enter them into the Chihuahua Beauty Pageant for a chance at a $200 gift card + trophy and the admiration of a taco-loving crowd. (If your chihuahua has the right stuff, register them online.)TAPATÍO™ TAKES CENTER STAGEMeet the crew from Tapatío™ Frozen Meals and step into their lounge-style booth experience. Spin the wheel for a chance to win spicy swag, snap a pic in their 360 photobooth, and get cozy while learning about the bold, spicy essence of their new frozen meal line—made for flavor fanatics and heat seekers alike.PLUS:● Art installations & photo ops Exotic car showcase (Want in? Register your ride online)● Live DJs all day● Food trucks like Rivas Tacos, La Bandida Street Food, Chicken Buzz, Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken & more!TICKETS ON SALE NOW!This 21+ only party is your permission slip to relive your favorite throwback jams, taste every taco in sight, and sip margaritas under the Texas sun with your favorite people.Grab tickets and get all the details at www.tacosandtequilaSATX.com ● $69 General Admission - limited time offer● $119 General Admission for 2 - limited time offer● $159 VIP - limited time offer● VIP Party Deck Pass available - pricing variesTACOS. TEQUILA. THROWBACKS.This is not your average food fest. This is San Antonio’s boldest, baddest bash of the year. Come hungry, come ready, and come get spicy.SPONSORSSpecial thanks to our sponsors: Tapatío™ Frozen Meals, TapatíoHot Sauce, Social House Entertainment, Tixr, Cayman Jack, White Claw Hard Seltzer, Al Capone, The Beat 98.5 and Vibe 107.5.ABOUT SOCIAL HOUSE ENTERTAINMENTSocial House Entertainment is a full-scale event production company born out of Kansas City. We specialize in producing large scale music festivals in unique outdoor venues, specialized community events, food, and beer festivals and many other types of events of all sizes. We are passionate about elevating live event experiences all around North America.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.