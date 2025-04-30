Construction of Nįtélazёtúë Elementary School Reaches Completion

CANADA, April 30 - Released on April 30, 2025

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan, in partnership with the Northern Lights School Division and local community partners, announced the completion of the new Nįtélazёtúë Elementary school. This marks the culmination of a project aimed at providing a modern and culturally enriched learning environment for students in the region.

“Completing this state-of-the-art school shows our government’s commitment to investing in education,” SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. “This school stands as a testament to what can be achieved through collaboration and shared vision.”

The 5,548-square-metre elementary school, located adjacent to Dene High School, is designed to accommodate approximately 475 students from Prekindergarten to Grade 6. The school’s architecture, developed with input from the local community, celebrates Indigenous cultural elements and reflects the natural beauty of the surrounding area.

“The completion of the new elementary school in La Loche is a significant milestone for students, families and the entire community,” Education Minister Everett Hindley said. “This facility will provide students with a safe and positive space to learn and we are proud to continue building infrastructure that strengthens education in northern Saskatchewan.”

The new school, which began construction in February 2023, represents a $44.8 million contribution by the Government of Saskatchewan. The Northern Lights School Division contributed additional funds to expand the gymnasium, ensuring it serves both the school and the broader community.

"We are proud to announce that the construction of Nįtélazёtúë Elementary School is now complete," Northern Lights School Division Board Chair Joey McCallum said. "This modern facility, with its enhanced cultural and learning spaces, will benefit our students, staff and families for many years to come."

Students are scheduled to begin classes in the new facility in September 2025.

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.8 billion toward school infrastructure projects, including 71 new schools and 31 major renovation projects.

-30-

For more information, contact: