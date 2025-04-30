Anthony Diaz Joins IACP Board Of Directors 

Anthony Diaz has been chosen to serve on the board of directors for the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP).

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthony Diaz has been chosen to serve on the board of directors for the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP). IACP is a global non-profit of legal, mental health, and financial professionals working to resolve conflicts outside of the courtroom. IACP does this through uniting a network of global professionals dedicated to Collaborative Practice and no-court, peaceful solutions."I've always seen myself as a peacemaker, so joining the board at IACP feels like a natural extension of my purpose," said Diaz. "I'm excited to be able to serve this global community that shares a deep commitment to resolving conflict with empathy, respect, and collaboration."Anthony Diaz is a Florida family law attorney. He is a member of the Florida Academy of Collaborative Professionals and the Central Florida Collaborative Family Law practice group. He is dedicated in his work to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion while also helping his clients with complex family law issues by using collaborative practices to reach agreements.Mr. Diaz is also a member of the Brevard Collaborative Group and serves on the Board of the Collaborative Family Law Institute in Miami, FL.With members in 42 states and 24 countries, IACP is working to transform the way families resolve conflict by building a global community of Collaborative Practice. Visit https://www.collaborativepractice.com/ to learn more about IACP.Anthony Diaz was born in Miami, Florida and served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit of Florida, before opening his own law firm. He earned his degree at Stetson University College of Law. Learn more about Diaz and the services he offers at https://anthonydiazlaw.com/

