Richard E. Engler, Ph.D. Named an 'Expert of the Year' by the Alliance for Chemical Distribution (ACD)

Richard E. Engler, Ph.D., Director of Chemistry, B&C Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.

ACD members commented on Dr. Engler’s mastery of the regulations, law, and science of chemical issues.

I am so grateful for and proud of ACD’s recognition. I am especially pleased that members have found B&C’s support so valuable.” — Richard E. Engler, Ph.D.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) is pleased to announce that Richard E. Engler, Ph.D. , Director of Chemistry, has been named an Alliance for Chemical Distribution (ACD) “Expert of the Year” in the inaugural cohort of recipients of this new initiative by ACD to recognize and honor “extraordinary talent and achievements” among the ACD community. The professionals chosen for the 2024 class were selected by an invitation to all ACD members to nominate those who exemplify the very highest standards and community spirit in ACD’s pillars of Advocacy, Connection, Education, and Standards.Dr. Engler is an “Expert of the Year” in the Standards category, recognizing those who demonstrate excellence in upholding ACD’s comprehensive set of environmental, health, safety, security, and sustainability standards. In nominating him for the award, ACD members commented on Dr. Engler’s mastery of the regulations, law, and science of chemical issues and thanked him for “helping ACD members understand complex topics expertly.”Lynn L. Bergeson, Managing Partner of B&C, commented on Dr. Engler’s recognition from ACD: “We are thrilled Rich’s extraordinary gifts are recognized by clients, and grateful to ACD for this honor.” On being named among the first cohort for this recognition, Dr. Engler stated: “I am so grateful for and proud of ACD’s recognition. I am especially pleased that members have found B&C’s support so valuable.”B&C has provided training, compliance, and strategic services for ACD members for more than a decade. In 2023, B&C, Ms. Bergeson, and Dr. Engler were named ACD’s Affiliate of the Year ( https://www.lawbc.com/lynn-l-bergeson-and-richard-e-engler-ph-d-named-2023-affiliates-of-the-year-by-acd-formerly-nacd/ ) for their “invaluable counsel,” “technical support,” and guidance on chemical distribution issues.About Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. -- Located in Washington, D.C., B&C is a law firm focusing on conventional, biobased, and nanoscale industrial, agricultural, and specialty chemical product regulation and approval and associated business issues. Additional information is available at http://www.lawbc.com

