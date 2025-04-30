Fearless Tattoo Removal Launches 'Second Chances Program' to Help Minnesotans Remove Regret and Start Fresh

Anthony, Owner of Fearless Tattoo Removal, chatting with first recipient of the program.

New Initiative Offers Discounted Laser Tattoo Removal for Those Reentering Society After Incarceration, Addiction, or Employment Discrimination.

MAPLEWOOD, MN, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fearless Tattoo Removal , in collaboration with J Mayhew Marketing , is proud to announce the launch of the Fearless Tattoo Removal Second Chances Program —a statewide initiative aimed at helping Minnesotans reclaim their futures by removing visible or offensive tattoos that have become obstacles in their journey toward employment, sobriety, and reintegration into society.The program offers significantly reduced laser tattoo removal services to individuals who meet one or more of the following criteria:Recently released from the correctional systemCurrently in or recently completed an alcohol or substance abuse recovery programDenied employment due to visible, gang-related, or offensive tattoosAt the heart of this initiative is Anthony, the founder of Fearless Tattoo Removal. A recovering addict now celebrating over four years of sobriety, Anthony knows firsthand how difficult it can be to rebuild your life and shed the visible reminders of a troubled past. Launching the Second Chances Program is his way of giving back to the community and supporting others who are working toward a new beginning.“This program isn’t just about tattoos,” said Jason Mayhew, founder of J Mayhew Marketing. “It’s about hope. It’s about making sure someone’s past doesn’t define their future.”Already, the program has impacted lives:One recipient, recently granted early parole after serving a life sentence in a Minnesota state prison, is now using the service to begin the next chapter of his life.Another participant, once affiliated with a gang, is now a father, husband, and employed full-time, and working to remove offensive tattoos from his past.In celebration of the launch, two free tattoo removals will be given away during the month of May—one open to the general public, and one specifically reserved for someone who qualifies for the Second Chances Program. For more information or to enter, visit www.FearlessTattooRemoval.com/SecondChances The program is actively seeking partnerships with:Minnesota correctional facilitiesDrug and alcohol recovery programsMinnesota WorkForce Centers and job placement servicesThese partnerships will ensure that more Minnesotans in need can access services that help eliminate visible barriers to employment, housing, and community reentry. Fearless Tattoo Removal is looking for key partnerships with the correctional facilities, MN-based drug and rehab facilities, as well as the MN WorkForce.For more information and to schedule an interview, please contact:Jason MayhewOwner: J Mayhew MarketingJason@JMayhewMarketing.com(407) 414-0958

