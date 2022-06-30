Business Trade Fair Global Event is Coming to Minneapolis

Business Trade Fair Logo J Mayhew Marketing is Minnesota's premier marketing agency!

Business Trade Fair Global Events is coming to the Minneapolis Convention Center on October 1st, 2022 with the help of J Mayhew Marketing for first time!

BTFGE will hold a Trade Fair event for the first time at the Minneapolis Convention Center on October 1st, 2022, featuring leading companies from the top industries across the globe.” — Michael Udofot