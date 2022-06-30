Business Trade Fair Global Event is Coming to Minneapolis

Submit Release
Business Trade Fair Global Events is coming to the Minneapolis Convention Center on October 1st, 2022 with the help of J Mayhew Marketing for first time!

BTFGE will hold a Trade Fair event for the first time at the Minneapolis Convention Center on October 1st, 2022, featuring leading companies from the top industries across the globe.”
— Michael Udofot
MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Trade Fair Global will hold a BIG Trade Fair event for the first time at the Minneapolis Convention Center on October 1st, 2022, featuring leading companies from the top industries to aspiring Small Businesses across the globe. This trade fair event will feature companies from many segments of industries (including Retail, Manufacturing, Health-Care, Professional Services, Marketing, Financial, New Technologies, Non-Profit, Government, and Education) to showcase their products, services, and/or their new latest inventions to the public.

During the event, business owners will also get the opportunity to meet new customers, top business leaders, entrepreneurs, manufacturers, information technology companies, bankers, health-care companies, accountants, business analysts, insurance consultants, employment agencies, marketing specialists, packaged food companies, exporters/importers, and many more from a variety of diverse backgrounds across the globe.
The Business Trade Fair event will take place at the Minneapolis Convention Center, located at 1301 Second Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55403, and will be open to the public from 9:30 am until 6:30 pm.

Event Registration: The Event is searching for both large and small companies, who want to participate and showcase their products, services, and/or their latest inventions to the public. Companies are encouraged to go to: www.businesstradefair.org and register or to learn more about becoming an exhibitor or a sponsor before space runs out.

Event space for a booth starts at $500.00, while sponsorship starts at $1500, but these prices may go up as space becomes more limited.

Business Trade Fair Global is an international group that gets small, medium, or big size businesses in the eyes of consumers in large metropolitan areas and regions by hosting and sponsoring large trade fair events and expos. The company has always provided a safer environment for businesses and the public to interact in a market-type setting of events, which has been beneficial to both parties. Make sure your business participates by registering for this event as soon as possible before time and space run out.

J Mayhew Marketing is the leading marketing and PR agency in Minnesota specializing in digital marketing, PR, special event planning and management, and more! To learn more about J Mayhew Marketing, go to their website at www.JMayhewMarketing.com

