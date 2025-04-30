Missouri teen swipes first state record fish of 2025

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Riley Isaacs of Bradleyville for becoming the latest state record holder for redear sunfish. The 17-year-old was bowfishing at Lake Taneycomo April 18 when he shot a 2-pound, 3-ounce fish. The previous record under alternative methods was a 2-pound, 2-ounce fish also caught from Lake Taneycomo in 2022.

Isaacs was originally guiding a bowfishing group targeting carp but had to cut the trip short due to incoming storms.

“We sat at the boat ramp for about 30 minutes and realized the storms had passed by, so we decided to put the boat back in and play around for an hour or two,” Isaacs recalled. “The first flat we pulled up on, she was waiting there.”

Once Isaacs spotted the redear sunfish, he immediately knew it was a state record.

“We knew as soon as she hit the deck, we had something special,” he said.

Isaacs’ catch is the first state record fish recorded in 2025. He plans to have a replica made in honor of his achievement.

“I’ve shot three more of these redear sunfish, and I’ve missed the state record either by an ounce or two ounces each time, and now I’ve finally got the record,” he noted. “It feels awesome.”

Missouri state record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Alternative methods include trotline, throwline, limb line, bank line, jug line, gig, bow, crossbow, underwater spearfishing, snagging, snaring, grabbing, or atlatl. For more information on state record fish, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCp.