JonoJono's 'As We Wither' Presents a Noteworthy Exploration of Alternative R&B.

JonoJono drops As We Wither, a 7-track alt-Rock/Soul EP exploring love, regret, and growth with retro vibes and raw R&B storytelling.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising alternative Rock and Soul artist JonoJono releases his new EP, As We Wither, —a 7-track, 18-minute sonic journey that dives deep into the complexities of love lost, personal regret, and emotional transformation.

Following the acclaim of his lead single “Good Guys”—produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Stoic—As We Wither delivers a genre-blending soundscape built around heartfelt lyricism, retro textures, and infectious grooves. From the funky, dance-floor-ready standout “Frenchys” to stripped-back, soul-stirring ballads, JonoJono weaves his signature vocal-forward storytelling through every second of the project.

Inspired by icons like Michael Jackson and Prince, JonoJono has been steadily carving out his lane since 2017 with a catalog that reflects artistic depth, sonic sophistication, and emotional honesty. With As We Wither, he leans fully into his R&B roots—honoring both the golden era and today’s evolution of the genre—to craft a “no-skip” listening experience fit for Gen Z's quick consumption and Baby Boomers' love of timeless classics alike.

“This project is about love fading—and what it means when you know there’s no turning back,” JonoJono says. “It’s my most personal work yet. Every track is a chapter of that unraveling.”

With As We Wither, JonoJono reminds us that R&B isn’t just alive—it’s evolving, emotionally raw, and full of intention.

Track Listing:

1. Juke Joint
2. Good Guys
3. The Weekend
4. Frenchys
5. Whiskey
6. Drown Me
7. Easy

Watch ‘Juke Joint’ here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UnqIoJP1_7o

Stream “As We Wither” here: https://ffm.to/aswewither

