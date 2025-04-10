Rising Contemporary R&B Star JeRonelle Unveils 'JADED LOVER' EP

'JADED LOVER': JeRonelle's emotional R&B EP featuring Dende & Felicia Temple is here!

Jeronelle kicked off the night’s musical performances and was devastatingly good...” — Jonathan Tolliver

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prepare to be captivated by the fresh sounds of contemporary R&B as emerging male vocalist JeRonelle releases his compelling new EP, ' JADED LOVER ,' available now on all streaming platforms. Following the buzz generated by previously released singles, including the acclaimed collaboration " Right One, Wrong Time " featuring Def Jam's newest signee, Dende, this six-track project marks a significant milestone for JeRonelle, showcasing a defining evolution in his musical journey.'JADED LOVER' immerses listeners in a dynamic and sonically rich exploration of JeRonelle's ongoing quest for love. The EP seamlessly blends pulsating rhythms with deeply soulful storytelling, offering a raw and honest glimpse into his personal experiences. Standout tracks include the introspective "Distance," produced by award-winning musician K.C. Knight, where JeRonelle's vocal prowess shines as he navigates the complexities of a long-distance relationship and the yearning for connection.Adding a vibrant and nostalgic energy to the project is " The Let Out ," also produced by Knight and featuring the powerhouse vocals of Felicia Temple. This infectious, uptempo track channels the beloved early 2000s R&B/Neo-Soul sound, with JeRonelle and Temple delivering effortless chemistry as they capture the flirtatious excitement of wanting to extend a memorable night.With the arrival of 'JADED LOVER,' JeRonelle solidifies his position as a prominent new voice in Contemporary R&B. This EP masterfully blends vulnerability, passion, and a touch of sonic nostalgia, creating a project that is poised to resonate deeply with a wide audience.Tracklist:1. Take You Home2. Alone3. Mixed Signals4. Right One, Wrong Time (feat. Dende)5. Distance6. The Let Out (feat. Felicia Temple)Stream JADED LOVER: https://sparta.ffm.to/jeronellejadedlover

