Governor Kotek Declares Food Emergency, Directs $5 Million to Food Banks, and Calls Oregonians to Action as Federal Shutdown Cuts Off SNAP Benefits

TOKYO — With thousands of Oregonians facing hunger as the Republican-controlled federal government shutdown halts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, Governor Tina Kotek today announced a coordinated state response that includes three actions: declaring a 60-day food security emergency, directing $5 million to Oregon’s statewide food bank network, and calling on all Oregonians to support their neighbors in need.

Governor Kotek’s emergency declaration activates state agencies and resources to ensure emergency food can reach vulnerable families while the federal government fails to release taxpayer dollars dedicated for food assistance during a shutdown. The Governor also renewed her call for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to release emergency contingency funds already authorized under federal law to sustain SNAP benefits nationwide.

“It’s unacceptable that families are being used as leverage in a political standoff in Washington, D.C.,” Governor Kotek said. “While the Republican-controlled Congress fails to do its job, Oregon will do ours. We stand up for each other, whether it’s fires, floods, or any other crisis. I call on all Oregonians to do what they can to help their neighbors.”

The state’s website for food resource information at the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is regularly updated for anyone in need. Go to needfood.oregon.gov or alimentos.oregon.gov. People can also call 2-1-1 for referral information.

Emergency Declaration and State Response

The Governor’s 60-day emergency declaration establishes a statewide incident command organized by Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM). Keeping the declaration active through the months of November and December means Oregonians will have greater access to emergency food during the holiday season.

The declaration will also ensure that when the shutdown ends, Oregon will be best positioned to turn SNAP benefits back on as swiftly as possible. Due to partnerships with vendors, administering benefits can take several days, and the declaration would minimize time to put food on tables.

Immediate Funding for Food Banks

The Governor identified funding that could most quickly be distributed to Oregon’s network of food banks. She has directed ODHS to deploy $5 million from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) carryover funds to Oregon’s network of food banks. TANF carryover is unspent federal TANF funding from prior years that remains available until used. Carryover can support short term crisis benefits without creating new ongoing requirements, which is ideal for this emergency.

This funding will support food purchasing, distribution, and local operations to ensure families can access emergency food boxes.

A Call to Action: Help Your Neighbors

Governor Kotek issued a statewide call to action for all Oregonians to help neighbors from going hungry and help their communities weather this crisis:

Donate. Donate today here or visit: OregonFoodBank.org/SNAP-Gap. Host a fund drive (the Oregon Food Bank has a guide on how to do this). Support the Regional Food Banks in the OFB Network. Oregon’s food bank network buys in bulk and can stretch your dollar further. If you would like to donate food, like canned goods, check in with your local food pantry to see if they are accepting food donations.



Donate today here or visit: OregonFoodBank.org/SNAP-Gap. Host a fund drive (the Oregon Food Bank has a guide on how to do this). Support the Regional Food Banks in the OFB Network. Oregon’s food bank network buys in bulk and can stretch your dollar further. If you would like to donate food, like canned goods, check in with your local food pantry to see if they are accepting food donations. Share when you shop. Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC) is stepping up for Oregonians to donate to Emergency Food Assistance Organizations using Oregon's Bottle Bill. OBRC is activating its Emergency Fund Oct. 30th – Nov. 30th to support 12 nonprofit organizations providing vital food assistance to Oregonians in need. To help or learn more visit bottledrop.com/food. Oregon’s grocers are also stepping up as they support hunger relief efforts every day and partner with our local food banks. Consumers will start to see in-store checkout campaigns and food collection points at many grocery stores next week to fund holiday meal programs and pantry essentials. She urges other Oregon private businesses to step up too, and the Governor is prepared to leverage public-private partnerships to put food on tables.

Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC) is stepping up for Oregonians to donate to Emergency Food Assistance Organizations using Oregon's Bottle Bill. OBRC is activating its Emergency Fund Oct. 30th – Nov. 30th to support 12 nonprofit organizations providing vital food assistance to Oregonians in need. To help or learn more visit bottledrop.com/food. Oregon’s grocers are also stepping up as they support hunger relief efforts every day and partner with our local food banks. Consumers will start to see in-store checkout campaigns and food collection points at many grocery stores next week to fund holiday meal programs and pantry essentials. She urges other Oregon private businesses to step up too, and the Governor is prepared to leverage public-private partnerships to put food on tables. Volunteer. Food banks rely on volunteers to package food, stock shelves, and assist shoppers. Visit Oregon Food Bank’s Food Finder (in 19 languages) to access food today or support your local food pantry. If you would like to donate food, like canned goods, check in with your local food pantry to learn if they are accepting food donations and what they need. Check out volunteer opportunities here.

Governor Kotek is also directing the Department of Administrative Services (DAS) to expand its ongoing charitable giving campaign to include statewide non-perishable food donations and run through December 5.

Additionally, the Governor will continue to demand that USDA use every available fund of Oregon taxpayer dollars so no Oregonian will go hungry. Earlier this week, she and other Oregon leaders sent a letter to USDA Secretary Rollins.

About SNAP in Oregon

SNAP is entirely federally funded and helps more than 1 in 6 people in Oregon — about 18 percent of households — buy groceries. This includes children, working families, older adults and people with disabilities.

Every $1 in SNAP benefits generates $1.50 to $1.80 in local economic activity, driving an estimated $1.6 billion into Oregon’s economy each year.

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) will continue to provide updates to the public through:

ODHS encourages SNAP participants to:

Sign up for a ONE Online account or download the Oregon ONE Mobile app as the fastest ways to get notifications about your SNAP benefits.



###