2025-30 Oregon Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan Approved

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) and the Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD) announce that the 2025-30 Oregon Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan (NHMP) has received approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Between 2020 and 2025, there were 51 declared emergency events in Oregon. This plan supports ongoing efforts to reduce natural hazard risks across the state.

Both OEM and DLCD would like to extend their gratitude to the 348 people—from various backgrounds and levels of government—who participated in the 20-month-long update process. Their contributions resulted in a thorough, inclusive and comprehensive document that will serve people visiting and living in Oregon during the coming years.

About the Plan:

The NHMP outlines strategies to reduce long-term risks from natural hazards such as wildfires, earthquakes, floods, drought, and landslides. The 2025-30 update includes:

Updated Risk Assessment: Incorporates new data and tools to better understand hazard exposure and community vulnerability across the state.

Incorporates new data and tools to better understand hazard exposure and community vulnerability across the state. Focus on Whole Community: Identifies actions that consider the needs of communities that may be more vulnerable to hazard impacts.

Identifies actions that consider the needs of communities that may be more vulnerable to hazard impacts. Alignment with Local Plans: Supports coordination between state and local mitigation efforts.

Supports coordination between state and local mitigation efforts. Public and Partner Input: Reflects contributions from local governments, tribal nations, private and non-profit organizations, and community members.

Why the Update Matters:

With this approved and updated plan, state and local governments, as well as businesses and individuals remain eligible for hazard mitigation grant funding from FEMA. Tribal governments maintain their own plans and can choose to work through the state or go directly to FEMA, but this state plan covers all jurisdictions. The NHMP is updated every five years to reflect new information, planning priorities, and federal requirements. It helps guide investments in hazard mitigation and supports community resilience efforts statewide.

Next Steps:

With the plan approved, OEM and DLCD will begin working with partners, including the Interagency Hazard Mitigation Team (IHMT) compromised of 23 state agencies, to implement the strategies it outlines. Key next steps include:

Support local governments in updating their own mitigation plans

Pursue funding for mitigation projects

Continue to assess and monitor hazard risks

Expand outreach and education efforts

Gather data to demonstrate Oregon's hazard mitigation successes

Learn More

The 2025–30 Oregon NHMP is Volume 1 of the Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan (CEMP), which is available on the OEM website.