Postal Pak N Ship Announces Change in URL for Improved Online Experience

Postal Pak N Ship updates its URL for improved access, cohesive branding, and a better online customer experience.

FAR ROCKAWAY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Postal Pak N Ship, a local packing and shipping center, is excited to announce a change in its website URL. The company has officially made a transition from postalpacnship.com to postalpaknship.com to make it easier for customers to find them online.

The change in the URL is part of an ongoing effort to enhance their customers’ online experience when trying to reach the services they’re looking for. By making the change to postalpaknship.com, the branding of Postal Pak N Ship remains consistent online.

“We believe this URL will better reflect our brand, and we hope it makes things more convenient for our customers,” said Paul Mandala, Owner of Postal Pak N Ship. “With the change to postalpaknship.com, we aim to make it easier to find our website and the services that are needed.”

The key highlights of the website URL change include easier navigation for customers, making it simple for them to find information about Postal Pak N Ship’s shipping services as a FedEx Authorized ShipCenter, providing a more straightforward way to access details about shipping services in the Far Rockaway area. The change also gives the store more consistent branding overall.

Postal Pak N Ship has become a go-to place for Far Rockaway and surrounding communities to find trusted shipping and packing services. The company is proud to call itself a one-stop-shop for their customers, focusing on saving them time by providing everything they need in one visit.

Postal Pak N Ship is located at 1011 Nameoke St Apt Lf., Far Rockaway, NY 11691. To learn more about their services, visit www.postalpaknship.com or call (347) 246-7606.

About Postal Pak N Ship

Postal Pak N Ship is a convenient go-to for packing, shipping, and other business services. From being a UPS Authorized Shipper Outlet to providing packing and shipping supplies, the company offers a range of reliable services for individuals and businesses alike.

