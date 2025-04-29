Awards by Walsh is Proud to Support the Local Cohoes Community Through Donations

Awards by Walsh Logo

COHOES, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Awards by Walsh, a trusted name for custom awards and personalized products, is proud to uphold their tradition of giving back to the community through donations to local organizations. As part of its mission to serve, the company donated to several groups in 2024 and is continuing its support in 2025.

In 2024, Awards by Walsh supported many local organizations, including the Cohoes Police Officer's Union, F.B. Peck Hose Fire Company, Albany County, and La Salle Cadets for Vets. The contributions to these entities reflect the company's dedication to uplifting and giving back to community-focused initiatives.

In the current year, Awards By Walsh is proud to have donated to Boght Community Fire Co and Tri-City ValleyCats. The support given to these organizations further highlights the company's mission to build a strong relationship with their community and show their support wherever possible.

"We're proud to support organizations that make our community a better place to live," said Steve Pesta, the Owner of Awards by Walsh. "Being able to give back to so many different organizations is an honor, and we couldn't do it without the support of our community in the first place."

With their roots deep in the Cohoes area, the Awards by Walsh team is excited to continue their tradition of donating while staying committed to providing meaningful recognition products. They hope to demonstrate that business success and community support go hand in hand.

Awards by Walsh is located at 233 Ontario St., Cohoes, NY 12047. For more information, visit www.awardsbywalsh.com or call (518) 235-6362.

About Awards by Walsh

Awards by Walsh provides high-quality awards, recognition items, personalized products, and custom-branded apparel. The team is equipped with the latest technology and ready to assist each customer in finding the right product for their occasion. They are proud to be a part of the Cohoes community.

