Iron Range Native Gets into Sauna Accessory Market with a Nod to Finnish Cultural Traditions and High-End Products

Kolmë Sauna products will debut at the annual Sauna Days, a celebration of the sauna lifestyle, May 2-4 in Two Harbors, MN

We have designed these high-end products to cater to people who take the sauna lifestyle seriously” — Zach Lamppa founder

DULUTH , MN, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minnesota owned Kolmë (Cole-a-May), a sauna accessories company, announced today it will roll out a new product line at Sauna Days, May 2-4 at Larsmont Cottages in Two Harbors, Minnesota.

Kolmë owner Zach Lamppa, second generation Finnish entrepreneur, is eager to show his high-end products at one of the largest gatherings of sauna enthusiasts in the United States. Kolmë, which is Finnish for the number three is named after Lamppa’s three young children.

“This is a passion project for me. I have been enjoying saunas all my life. It is a part of my Finnish heritage,” said Lamppa. “We have designed these high-end products to cater to people who take the sauna lifestyle seriously. There is a void of quality hand-crafted products. I am personally tired of replacing cheap, cracked buckets with plastic liners.”

Lamppa said that Covid Pandemic Lockdowns brought many people to the sauna lifestyle to promote wellness. With sauna construction at an all-time high, Lamppa noticed that the accessory market for saunas was lacking in quality and decided to start a product line that meets the needs of sauna owners.

“A lifetime of experiences, and a product of a Finnish centric environment drives me,” said Lamppa. “We are excited and proud to debut these products at Sauna Days. We can’t wait to meet with discerning sauna enthusiasts who want the highest-quality, heirloom sauna accessories.”

Lamppa and artisans, Tony Elliott and Micheal Koppi, have put in countless hours designing the utmost in sauna furnishings. Attendees at Sauna Days will get a first look at a three-piece set that includes a 2.5-gallon bucket made of copper and element resistant cedar, a five-inch diameter ladle with a 23-inch handle and a custom-made stand that meets the needs and functional expectations of sauna hobbyists.

“There is nothing like this in the market,” said Lamppa. “These are Minnesota-made products that were designed with high-end sauna users in mind. We are immensely proud of these products, and we hope this is just the start.”

Sauna Days was originated in 2018 as a way to bring enthusiasts together to learn about the sauna lifestyle and to discover the latest and greatest products. Garrett Lamppa, CEO of Lamppa Manufacturing knows a quality product when he sees one. "For the past few months, I’ve been using the Kolmë bucket with our Kuuma sauna stoves in the onsite Bear Naked sauna at Lamppa Manufacturing. Over the years, I’ve seen a lot of sauna gear, and this bucket definitely stands out. It’s thoughtfully designed and made for people who take their sauna time seriously."

Glenn Auerbach, Sauna Days founder and editor of The Sauna Times said that the timing is right for an American-made Sauna product.

“This event had small beginnings and has grown exponentially in both guests and leaders in the industry,” said Auerbach. “This is not a trade show or expo; it’s a relaxed event that offers educational presentations and celebration of the cultural richness of sauna.”

Both Auerbach and Lamppa agree that the sauna industry has grown from a niche lifestyle to a more mainstream activity.

“The health benefits and the cultural importance of the sauna is to be celebrated,” said Lamppa. “We believe this industry is going to continue to grow as more people become sauna owners. These products make a lifestyle statement.”

Auerbach said that sauna products, especially those from America, are needed in today’s economy. “The Lamppa family name is generational in this industry,” said Auerbach. “It just makes sense we celebrate our culture by making products that enhance the sauna lifestyle. Now, more than ever, products made in America carry a greater significance.”

Sauna Days At-A-Glance:

What: Launch of Kolmë sauna accessory products at annual Sauna Days event.

Why: Top industry leaders and sauna enthusiasts meet to learn and discover benefits of the sauna lifestyle

When: May 2-4, 2025 opens noon daily to sunset

Who: Kolmë (Cole-a-May) Founder Zach Lamppa

Where: Sauna Days headquarters at Larsmont Cottages, 596 Larsmont Way, Two Harbors, MN 55616

Attention Editors and Producers:

The Newsmakers named in this release are available to be scheduled as taped or live guests. These sauna enthusiasts can also be booked to go live in a studio for early morning newscasts. To help make coordinating and scheduling easy and hassle free please contact publicist Robb Leer 612.701.0608 or robbl@leercommunication.com

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.