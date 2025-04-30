Catch The Young Teases Comeback with a Pre-release Instrumental Single, 'The Young Wave'

Photo Credit: Evermore Entertainment Photo Credit: Evermore Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korean rock band Catch The Young is back with the band’s first instrumental single, “The Young Wave,” which is a pre-release track of their upcoming album. This is the second release from the group in 2025, following their remake single of the 90s hit song by Mono, “ You, Always ,” released in January. It is also the band’s first full instrumental track, composed and arranged by Catch The Young members. “The Young Wave” unfolds the journey of a boy and his fast-beating heart as he rushes to the person he adores, and the track expresses the magical moment of their first encounter and overwhelming emotions along with it.“The reason why we came up with the title “The Young Wave” is that the song itself gives the impression of sailing the sea. We avoided the main theme’s repetition in the song’s finale because we wanted to imply that we’ll continue sailing further and taking on challenges eagerly.” – Sani, Bassist and Leader of Catch The YoungAhead of the release, Catch The Young shared the music video teaser on the social media channels. The teaser video begins by following Namhyun, Catch The Young’s vocalist, as he walks heedlessly toward the forest of empty, quiet buildings. The monotone scene becomes vibrant and colorful as the members play their instruments, and dynamic camera transitions and angles are added on top of a mysterious rock sound. While showcasing a composition that is similar to a symphony, “The Young Wave” distinctively presents each instrument’s sound and conveys Catch The Young’s amplifying sound and experimental musicality. With an unconventional attempt at presenting an instrumental track as a pre-release single ahead of the upcoming album, Catch The Young raises anticipation toward the next generation of K-Rock bands by hinting at the expansion of the team’s musical spectrum and suggesting the new direction of the rock genre in Korea and globally.“The track begins boldly and proactively. A clear arpeggio on the piano sets the stage, soon joined by a marching-style drum roll, while the bass guitar gradually closes in harmony with the guitar riff. Before long, an impressive main theme, destined to weave through the unfolding epic, is played on the guitar. [...] At this point, my curiosity for the live performance of “The Young Wave” only grows stronger. Hopefully, this instrumental journey by Catch The Young will continue with a 'Part 2' and 'Part 3' in the future.” – Lim Heeyun , Music Critic and AuthorAbout Catch The YoungCatch The Young is a South Korean alternative pop-rock boy band under Evermore Entertainment that debuted on November 1st, 2023, with their first mini album, Catch The Young : Fragments of Youth. The group comprises five members: Sani, Kihoon, Namhyun, Junyong, and Jungmo. The band calls its music genre ‘Youth Pop-Rock,’ encapsulating the core topic of youth and the band’s strength in harmony, multi-vocal, and performance skills. In less than a year since their debut, they performed at the biggest music festivals in Korea, including the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival and Jeonju Ultimate Music Festival in 2024. As the next generation K-Rock band, they plan to take on new challenges and expand their activities globally in 2025 by releasing a full-length album, promoting in Japan, and touring in the Americas and Europe.

CATCH THE YOUNG 'The Young Wave' Music Video

