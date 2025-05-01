Concertiv Launches New Travel Online Booking Platform

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concertiv , the leading provider of vendor management for asset managers and professional services firms, ​today announced its new partnership with Navan , the all-in-one solution that makes travel and expense easy. The partnership provides seamless access for Concertiv’s clients and their portfolio companies to a managed travel and expense program, providing pre-negotiated rates, comprehensive analytics, and duty of care in a modern co-branded user interface.​​​​​“Our clients have been asking for a solution that extends beyond their firms to their portfolio companies. This platform answers that call, transforming travel from expense to advantage. By leveraging our existing relationships and expertise, we deliver immediate savings and control to investment managers and their portfolio companies in one simple solution.”-Shane Torchiana, CEO of ConcertivBuilt for Private Equity-Backed Firms​​With enhanced visibility and control over travel spend, from booking discounted rates to applying dynamic travel policies to every transaction, private equity firms can drive operational efficiency and cost savings across their portfolio.​​ ​“We continue to promote our partnerships with the best-in-class high-touch travel management companies for private equity firms and their luxury business travelers. This platform delivers a complementary self-service experience for travelers typically without access to a corporate agency, creating a comprehensive managed travel solution that addresses the evolving needs of both investment firms and their portfolio companies.”-Jennifer Dzialo, Head of Travel at ConcertivFeatures and Benefits​​​​​​​The platform offers​:-Savings on air, hotels, ground transportation, and more-Seamless booking solution with negotiated rates across 30,000+ travel vendors-Comprehensive spend analytics with optional expense management integration-Benchmarking and cross-portfolio budget analysis-Corporate policy enforcement and live traveler tracking-Industry-leading technology with global 24/7 support-Immediate implementation with minimal setup​​The platform is currently available to Concertiv’s clientele and their portfolio companies. For more information on Concertiv’s travel solutions, visit concertiv.com.​About ConcertivFounded to support boutique investment banks, Concertiv has grown to serve marquee alternative asset managers​​, including Coller Capital, General Atlantic, and The Riverside Company. Its proprietary platform, C360, streamlines vendor management, contract oversight, and spend analysis, delivering measurable ROI and empowering clients to focus on their core business. Concertiv has over a decade of experience in travel and works with over 30,000 travel vendors worldwide.About Navan​​​Navan is the all-in-one solution that makes travel and expense easy so you can focus on being there, not getting there. Say goodbye to spending hours on the phone trying to change your flight or saving stacks of receipts to manually input expenses. From EAs and finance teams to travel managers and employees, Navan empowers people to concentrate on the things that matter most to them — all while providing companies with real-time visibility, savings, and control. Learn more at navan.com.

