Concertiv Announces Strategic Executive Appointments to Strengthen Leadership Team

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concertiv , the leading provider of vendor management services for asset managers and professional services firms, announces new additions to its executive leadership team: Justin Saltzman as COO and Director, Neal Chatrath as CRO, and Mandar Deshpande as CTO.These appointments underscore Concertiv’s commitment to remaining the premier partner for its clients by combining deep industry expertise, technological innovation, and operational excellence. Each new senior appointment brings extensive industry experience to the role:-Justin Saltzman, Chief Operating Officer and Director: brings 15+ years of financial services and operational expertise as a founding member of McKinsey & Company’s M&A group and through roles at MDC Partners and Credit Suisse. An investor in Concertiv since 2019, he will focus on enhancing operations and driving client value creation.-Neal Chatrath, Chief Revenue Officer: brings 20+ years of experience in financial services, including sales leadership roles at Xceptor, FIS Global, and MUFG, along with stops at Citi, King Street Capital, and MSCI. He will drive continued revenue growth as Concertiv enters its next scaling chapter.-Mandar Deshpande, Chief Technology Officer: brings 25+ years of global technology leadership, primarily at Fidelity. He will lead technological innovation to drive process automation, enriched client reporting, and benchmarking capabilities.“We are extremely fortunate to be able to attract these talented senior leaders. They bring decades of leadership experience from world-class organizations in operations, sales, and technology. Their appointments significantly improve our ability to serve our clients and accelerate client value creation.”- Shane Torchiana, CEO of ConcertivIn 2025, under this leadership team, Concertiv will launch several key initiatives, including an online booking tool for travel, enhanced client reporting, and unique client benchmarking capabilities. These innovations will further streamline vendor management, contract oversight, and client spend analysis.About ConcertivFounded to support boutique investment banks, Concertiv has grown to serve marquee asset managers and professional services firms, including Coller Capital, General Atlantic, and The Riverside Company. Its proprietary platform, Concertiv360, streamlines vendor management, contract oversight, spend analysis, and benchmarking, delivering measurable ROI and empowering clients to focus on their core business.

