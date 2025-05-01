Mountaineer Brothers Unveils Blue Lot 6-Year Bourbon: Tailgate Spirit of the Mountain State

Mountaineer Brothers unveils the label for its new Blue Lot 6-Year Bourbon (100 Proof), dubbed the 'Tailgate Spirit of the Mountain State.' This hand-selected single barrel release, tied to the #GoFor6 campaign, arrives Spring 2025 Barrels aging for six years in the rickhouse, developing the distinct depth and character found in Mountaineer Brothers Blue Lot 6-Year Bourbon. The official logo for Mountaineer Brothers.

Perfect Game Day Spirit

"Blue Lot 6-Year embodies the camaraderie and pride that define West Virginia tailgates" — Michael Greenblatt, Co-founder, Mountaineer Brothers

BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raise your game. Raise your spirits. Mountaineer Brothers, a division of Tailgate Spirits LLC, is thrilled to announce the release of its Blue Lot 6-Year Bourbon, a meticulously hand-selected single-barrel whiskey crafted for the passionate West Virginia football faithful and bourbon connoisseurs who cherish the tradition of the tailgate. Arriving just in time for the 2025 football season, this exceptional bourbon is accompanied by the #GoFor6 campaign, celebrating six years of aging and the shared pursuit of victory on the gridiron.

"Blue Lot 6-Year embodies the camaraderie and pride that define West Virginia tailgates," says Michael Greenblatt, Co-founder. "With #GoFor6, we toast to six years in the barrel and the unwavering spirit connecting bourbon lovers and football fans across our state."

Co-founder Tim Kesecker adds, "We've personally selected each cask for its distinct depth and authentic West Virginia character. The result is a bold yet balanced bourbon – rich, welcoming, and perfect for celebrating those hard-earned wins or sharing with fellow bourbon enthusiasts who appreciate our state's unique culture."

Blue Lot 6-Year Bourbon: Crafted for the Mountain State

Mash Bill: 78% Corn, 13% Rye, 9% Malted Barley

Proof / ABV: 100 Proof / 50% ABV

Age: 6 Years

Tasting Notes: The Flavor Play-by-Play

Nose: Experience inviting aromas of warm baking spices, like a crisp Appalachian evening around the tailgate.

Palate: Savor layers of cinnamon, cracked pepper, caramel, and vanilla, delivering a rich, balanced profile ideal for enjoying between the action.

Finish: Enjoy a smooth, lingering warmth with a subtle sweetness, reminiscent of the stadium lights over the West Virginia hills.

Availability: Get Ready for Game Day

Blue Lot 6-Year Bourbon will be available at select West Virginia retailers in Spring 2025. Look for announcements soon regarding launch events and #GoFor6 fan experiences that celebrate the spirit of West Virginia. You can also discover more about their offerings and the tradition behind them at Tailgate Spirits LLC.

About Mountaineer Brothers

Mountaineer Brothers embodies the spirited heart of West Virginia, crafting premium spirits that resonate with the state's rich heritage and vibrant tailgating scene. As a division of Tailgate Spirits LLC, they honor local culture with every bottle. Their partnership with renowned distilleries like Bardstown Bourbon Company ensures exceptional quality, delivering authentic flavors perfect for celebrating Mountaineer pride.

Legal Disclaimer:

