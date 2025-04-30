Belief Center For Family Therapy Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Marriage Counselor in Olympia, WA

Belief Center For Family Therapy

OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Marriage Counselor in Olympia, Washington has been awarded to Belief Center For Family Therapy. The 2024 Quality Business Award for The Best Marriage Counselor in Olympia, Washington was also awarded to Belief Center For Family Therapy. This recognition honors Belief Center For Family Therapy for its continued outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of counseling services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Belief Center For Family Therapy is a leading marriage and relationship counselor in Olympia, recognized for its high-quality counseling services. The owner of Belief Center For Family Therapy, marriage and family therapist Dupre' Rouse, has a Master's degree in couseling psychology and years of experience. The counseling services with Rouse are are available in person or online. After working with Rouse, many couples have experienced improved connection, communication, and commitment to their relationship. Rouse is also able to guide couples towards an amicable separation if they decide that that is the best way forward. Belief Center For Family Therapy also offer 5 day intensive couples retreats for couples looking to strengthen their bond and connection. In addition to marriage counseling, Belief Center for Family Therapy offers individual, family, couple, and group sessions with a variety of focuses such as: retreats; sports therapy; trauma therapy; Christian therapy; life coaching; consulting; butterfly effect; hypnosis; behavioral analysis; training events; and more. In January 2025, Rouse's first self-help book for couples was published and it is called "Kingz & Queenz: The Best Miscommunication and Self-Help Book You Will Ever Find You Have to Change Yourself to Change Your Surroundings." This excellent book is available at Barnes and Noble and on Amazon. Proudly serving Washington and the surrounding communities, Belief Center For Family Therapy is dedicated to delivering excellent counseling services and fostering meaningful connections within the community.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, Belief Center For Family Therapy stood out as a reputable relationship counselor. Belief Center For Family Therapy has earned a strong reputation within the Olympia community, with glowing reviews from countless satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by Belief Center For Family Therapy’s communication and exceptional service:“...In the beginning of 2024, I began working with Dupre, and it has been a transformative experience. I’ve had individual counseling sessions, appointments with both my son and husband, as well as sessions with just my son or just my husband.... However, the growth I’ve experienced has made me a better mom, wife, and leader. Seeing such incredible results with Dupre, I even referred two of my employees to him, and they’ve been just as happy with their progress. It may sound a bit dramatic, but Dupre truly changed my life for the better. I now have a much stronger relationship with myself and my son, husband and the people I work with. So, if you're ready for real change, I highly recommend booking an appointment with Dupre. Be open-minded, do the work, and it just might change your life, too!"“I feel incredibly lucky finding Dupre at Belief Center for Family Therapy! After only a few months of relationship trauma and abuse therapy after my difficult divorce, my mental health continues to improve beyond what I imagined. I am usually anxious talking face to face with someone new, but he makes you feel very comfortable, explains the mechanics of the mind, and helps you understand and work thru emotions & more. I'd give 10/5 stars if I could! Highly recommended."“I've been seeing Dupre for approximately 4 years. I have gone through some major life changes and he has been there to help guide, teach, validate, encourage and support in every way. Such an amazing man to have on your side while trying to figure out life. Every session we have, he listens intently and we are able to peel away to the root of the topic at hand. He also ends each session with different points of view to think on, a new tool to put in the tool box, or home work to help elaborate on some questions that came up. If you follow through and continue working on yourself, loving yourself, you'll find exponential growth that bleeds into all aspects of your life. Therapy is hard, but Dupre makes it worth going to."“Dupre shows a complex understanding of how past trauma and daily stresses affect our relationships and mental health. His friendly demeanor and empathy allow a safe space to really open up. I’ve been in therapy with him for over a year and it’s been life-changing. I highly recommend Dupre!"Belief Center For Family Therapy provides outstanding and compassionate counseling services for every client.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about Belief Center For Family Therapy, please visit the company's website Contact:Quality Business Awardssupport@qualitybusinessawards.com

