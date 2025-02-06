US Air Force Awards STTR Phase I Contract to CustomWeather, Inc. for Tactical Weather Modeling System

CustomWeather

MILL VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CustomWeather, Inc. announces it has been selected in conjunction with Picogrid, Inc. and Cameron University by AFWERX for a STTR Phase I contract focused on a creating a tactical weather modeling system that can be run on Picogrid hardware in the field. The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on January 15, 2025, CustomWeather, Inc. will start their journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.Geoff Flint, CustomWeather CEO added, “This effort will focus on running our proprietary high-resolution model (the CW100) on Picogrid’s military certified equipment to best simulate a potential war-time environment. This work will show how our solution can provide accurate weather forecasts in a data-denied environment by taking advantage of local sensor data and on-site hardware in the field. We are excited to have this opportunity to contribute to work being conducted at AFRL.”“The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.”About CustomWeatherSan Francisco Bay Area-based CustomWeather offers the industry's most robust weather solutions for both decision support and consumer application. CustomWeather generates granular weather forecasts for over 200 countries and combines weather services with unmatched development and customer service support. For over 20 years, CustomWeather has been the leading one-stop solution for historical, real-time, and forecast weather services. For more information, visit CustomWeather.com . To get your latest forecast, check MyForecast.com About AFRLThe Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.About AFWERXAs the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit afwerx.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.