MDLifespan Expands to Texas With New TPE PlasmaXchange Location Inside Magnolia Pharmacy

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MDLifespan, the nation’s first physician-led brand dedicated exclusively to toxin removal and regenerative wellness, has opened its newest PlasmaXchange location inside Magnolia Pharmacy, located at 18230 FM 1488, Suite 100, Magnolia, TX 77354.This marks the third of more than 20 locations MDLifespan plans to launch in 2025 as part of a nationwide expansion, bringing advanced health solutions to communities across the U.S. The Houston opening introduces local patients and practitioners to MDLifespan’s patented PlasmaXchange Protocol—a personalized therapeutic plasma exchange program designed to remove harmful toxins and support long-term vitality.“PlasmaXchange is the future of personalized and functional medicine,” said Dr. Steven Hoffart, Pharm.D, founder of Magnolia Pharmacy. “I’m excited to bring this technology to our Houston community as a powerful tool for inflammation reduction, detox, immune support, and even maternal and cognitive health.”Why Detoxification Matters in HoustonFrom petrochemical exposure to poor air quality, Houston residents are surrounded by invisible threats that contribute to fatigue, brain fog, hormonal imbalance, and chronic disease. Studies show that microplastics, PFAS, heavy metals, and pesticides are now found in our bloodstreams—and even in the placentas of newborns.PlasmaXchange offers a scientifically advanced way to remove these toxins related to aging and chronic disease, reduce inflammation, and improve long-term health.“Houston residents face growing toxic exposure,” said Dr. Paul Savage, founder and CEO of MDLifespan. “Our partnership with Magnolia Pharmacy brings access to a transformative health technology that empowers patients to reclaim their health from the inside out.”What Is PlasmaXchange vs TPE?PlasmaXchange is MDLifespan’s proprietary upgrade of therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE)—a hospital-grade procedure reimagined for proactive health and vitality. It is minimally invasive and safe treatment combining TPE with personalized testing, IV support, and regenerative therapies in a wellness-focused setting.Think of it as an "oil change for your bloodstream"—flushing out what breaks you down and restoring what helps you thrive.PlasmaXChange Protocols Now Available at Magnolia PharmacyMDLifespan offers a suite of personalized PlasmaXchange protocols to address a range of health goals:MDL Brain – Cognitive clarity and neuroprotectionMDL Heart – Inflammation and cardiovascular healthMDL Immunity – Chronic illness and immune supportMDL Longevity – Anti-aging and cellular regenerationMDL Baby – Pre-pregnancy detoxMDL Cancer – Inflammation linked to cancer riskMDL Toxin – Whole-body detoxificationMDL Basic – Foundational health resetFree 30-minute physician consultations are now available to patients and practitioners to determine if PlasmaXchange is the right fit based on toxin testing and biomarker analysis.Visit https://mdlifespan.com/magnoliapharmacyconsult. What Are PlasmaXchange Patients Saying? My Brain Fog is Gone“I honestly feel like I’m back on top of my game—my brain fog is gone, my clarity and focus have returned, and I’m remembering things I hadn’t been able to recall in years. The MDLifespan Brain Protocol was truly life-changing for me, allowing me to enjoy life again and feel whole, present, and healthy.”– Carie Stewart, MDLifespan Brain Protocol PatientThe MDLifespan TPE DifferenceMDLifespan stands apart as the only physician-led brand focused exclusively on therapeutic plasma exchange for wellness, with:- Backed by the Morsani College of Medicine- More than 100 years of combined medical experience- Over 300 TPE procedures completed in the past year- A mobile app to track patient progress and biomarker data- Certified physicians and RNs leading each protocol- Patent-pending protocols developed for real resultsEach patient journey is rooted in the 3D framework: Data (toxin testing), Disease (targeting root-cause inflammation), and Decision (creating personalized strategies for health optimization).To learn more visit www.MDLifespan.com or call (844) PLASMAX.Schedule a FREE physician consultation HERE.About Magnolia PharmacyFounded in 2002 by Dr. Steven Hoffart, Pharm.D., Magnolia Pharmacy has earned a national reputation for personalized care, innovation in compounding, and patient education. With a strong following on Instagram, TikTok, and The Trusted Pharmacist podcast, Dr. Hoffart is known for empowering patients to take a proactive role in their health.About MDLifespanFounded by Dr. Paul Savage and supported by a nationally renowned team of physicians including Dr. Pamela Smith and Dr. Edwin Lee, MDLifespan is the only practice solely dedicated to TPE for health optimization. With over 300 procedures performed in the past year alone, the team continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in regenerative medicine.

