Telfair County, GA (April 29, 2025) - At the request of the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the death of Jykerrion Maurice Oliver, age 21, of McRae-Helena, GA.

The preliminary information indicates that on April 18, 2025, Telfair County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched at about 5:10 p.m. in response to a shooting. Oliver was pronounced dead on scene.

The shooter has claimed the shooting was in self-defense. No charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office at 229-868-6621. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete the case file will be given to the Oconee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.