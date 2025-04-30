Submit Release
Governor Stein Appoints District Court Judge for District 14

Governor Josh Stein has appointed Tracey Henderson as district court judge in Judicial District 14 (Cumberland County). She will fill the vacancy of Judge Stephen Stokes after his appointment to superior court.

Henderson is a litigator with particular expertise in family law and criminal law. She has also served as an appeals hearing officer for the city of Fayetteville and on the city’s Ethics Commission. Henderson is a U.S. Army veteran and the current president of the Cumberland County Bar Association. She received her B.S. from Fayetteville State University and her J.D. from Western Michigan University.

