USDA to Issue $1.3 Billion to Specialty Crop Producers Through Second Marketing Assistance Program Payment

April 30, 2025

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins today announced a second round of payments coming this week for specialty crop producers through the Marketing Assistance for Specialty Crops (MASC) program, providing up to $1.3 billion in additional program assistance. U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) already delivered just under $900 million in first round payments to eligible producers.

“President Trump is again putting farmers first. After a thorough review of USDA funding for certain programs to ensure they align with the President’s policies and uphold our commitment to responsible distribution of American taxpayer dollars, USDA resumed MASC payments. I am happy to announce this second round of support for specialty crop producers today and we are thankful for the work they do to produce the safest, most abundant food supply for our families and the world,” said Secretary Rollins .

About MASC

First announced in December 2024, MASC authorized $2 billion in Commodity Credit Corporation funds to assist specialty crop growers with rising input costs and aid in the expansion of domestic markets. In January 2025, in response to stakeholder feedback and program demand, funding for MASC was increased to $2.65 billion. The MASC application period closed on Jan. 10, 2025.

MASC is designed to help specialty crop producers meet higher marketing costs related to:

perishability of specialty crops like fruits, vegetables, floriculture, nursery crops and herbs;

specialized handling and transport equipment with temperature and humidity control;

packaging to prevent damage;

moving perishables to market quickly; and

higher labor costs.

MASC covers the following commercially marketed specialty crops:

and other specialty crops