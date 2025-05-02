Business Awards UK 2025 Clean Energy Awards: Powering Progress in Renewables

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Clean Energy Awards , recognising outstanding contributions across the UK’s clean and renewable energy sectors. This year’s awards highlight organisations and individuals driving progress in sustainability, innovation, and energy efficiency.Business Awards UK 2025 Clean Energy Awards Winners- NxtGen Energy – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction- ClearVUE – Energy-Efficient Technology of the Year- OVO – Clean Energy Innovation of the Year- iChoosr – Community Impact Award- The Energy Experts – Lifetime Achievement in Clean Energy- Titan Eco – Renewable Energy Project of the Year- Nationwide Renewables – Research and Development Award- SocialCru – Rising Star Award- Pearl Energy – Best Renewable Power Project- ASET International Energy Training Academy – Energy Education Program of the Year- Harvest Green Developments – Corporate Leadership in Clean Energy- Phase Energy SE – Sustainable Energy Startup of the Year- KT & MJA Solar – Family Business of the Year- Greenlink Interconnector Ltd. – Energy Efficiency Initiative of the YearBusiness Awards UK 2025 Clean Energy Awards Finalists- Bliss Eco Energy – Energy-Efficient Technology of the Year- ClearVUE – Energy Efficiency Initiative of the Year, Corporate Leadership in Clean Energy- The Energy Experts – Clean Energy Innovation of the Year- Titan Eco – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction- Pearce Plumbing and Renewables – Family Business of the Year- Oxford Biochar – Community Impact Award- Pearl Energy – Research and Development Award, Renewable Energy Project of the Year- Harvest Green Developments – Lifetime Achievement in Clean Energy- Energy Renewable Solutions – Best Renewable Power Project- Phase Energy SE – Rising Star Award- KT & MJA Solar – Sustainable Energy Startup of the Year- Nationwide Renewables – Lifetime Achievement in Clean EnergyRecognising Practical Innovation and Measurable ImpactThe 2025 Clean Energy Awards highlight a sector focused on implementation, accountability, and community impact. This year’s winners demonstrate how renewable energy solutions are being adopted in meaningful ways across housing, education, commercial infrastructure, and local government through initiatives that prioritise long-term outcomes over short-term gains.Whether through advanced energy monitoring systems, accessible solar installations, or vocational training tailored to emerging sectors, the recipients of these awards have made tangible contributions to a cleaner energy landscape. Their work often extends beyond technical delivery to include education, community engagement, and efforts to improve trust and understanding within the energy transition.The Clean Energy Awards aim to reflect real-world progress. The individuals and organisations recognised this year are setting practical benchmarks for sustainability, balancing innovation with operational reliability, and strategy with service. Business Awards UK commends their ongoing commitment to improving energy systems, lowering emissions, and building a more resilient future.

