Integris Design Named Exclusive Marketing & Design Provider for GriffinWaste.com

New Pilot Program Extends Services to Franchisees Nationwide

We’ve built a system that gives franchisees real marketing power—no fluff, just strategy and results that scale.” — Ken Carroll

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integris Design, a strategic marketing and design agency with nearly two decades of experience, has been named the exclusive provider of marketing and creative services for GriffinWaste.com, one of the fastest-growing dumpster rental franchise networks in the United States.

This new partnership solidifies Integris Design’s role as a vital extension of the Griffin Waste brand, supporting the franchisor’s national marketing strategy while also launching a pilot program that delivers scalable solutions to individual franchisees.

The exclusive arrangement includes a full suite of services such as:

• Google Business Optimization to increase local visibility and map performance

• SEO services for organic ranking and long-term traffic growth

• Paid Ads management across platforms like Google and Meta

• Content marketing including blog content, branded storytelling, and campaign planning

“We’re excited to align more deeply with Griffin Waste and extend our expertise to their franchisees,” said Ken Carroll, founder and creative director of Integris Design. “Our goal is to bring consistency and measurable growth to the brand at both the corporate and local market levels.”

Ken emphasized that many franchisees struggle to maintain professional marketing standards or keep pace with digital trends. That’s where the new pilot program comes in.

“We’ve created a system that’s lean, repeatable, and grounded in real results—not hype,” Ken explained. “This isn’t templated fluff. It’s thoughtful strategy that empowers local operators with tools typically reserved for much larger organizations.”

With a long-standing reputation for personalized support and results-driven design, Integris Design views this partnership as the next step in its mission to bring big-brand thinking to small businesses and franchise systems.

“We believe franchisees shouldn’t have to choose between doing it themselves and overpaying an agency that doesn’t understand their business. We’re here to close that gap.”

For more information, visit https://integrisdesign.com or contact getstarted@integrisdesign.com.

Griffin Waste Promotional Video

