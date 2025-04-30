UW-Stout Launches Online Cannabis Education Offerings with New, 9-Week Programs

We are dedicated to preparing professionals for emerging workforce demands by offering relevant, accessible, and high-quality education.” — Beth Hein, Exec. Dir. of Educational Pathways and Outreach, UW-Stout

MENOMONIE, WI, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- University of Wisconsin-Stout’s Continuing Education & Conferences is excited to announce a new collaboration with Green Flower, a nationally recognized leader in cannabis workforce education.This partnership brings specialized, fully online certificate programs in cannabis cultivation, extraction, product development, and retail designed to equip professionals with knowledge and skills relevant to this highly-regulated and rapidly-evolving industry.Launching April 30, these new certificate offerings will provide learners with an opportunity to gain industry-specific expertise in compliance, operations, product development, and business practices—knowledge areas increasingly valued across various sectors, including Wisconsin’s USDA-licensed legal hemp industry.“We are dedicated to preparing professionals for emerging workforce demands by offering relevant, accessible, and high-quality education,” said Beth Hein, Executive Director of Educational Pathways and Outreach at UW-Stout. “These certificates will provide individuals with foundational knowledge and industry insights necessary to navigate complex regulatory environments and contribute to a growing industry.”Each nine-week, fully online certificate program allows learners to study at their own pace, making it ideal for professionals looking to enhance their credentials. Courses are taught by industry experts and are designed to help students build applicable skills for career advancement.“Green Flower is thrilled to partner with University of Wisconsin-Stout, renowned for their commitment to providing career-focused industry experiences, to offer our three cannabis workforce training programs designed to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive,” said Max Simon, CEO and Co-Founder of Green Flower. “These programs are uniquely tailored to meet the demands of a highly regulated industry in a clear, thorough, and accessible manner for students in western Wisconsin and beyond."Green Flower, a leader in cannabis education since 2014, collaborates with more than 60 universities and colleges nationwide to develop training programs that meet the needs of employers and professionals in regulated industries.For more information or to register, visit https://uwstout.cannabisstudiesonline.com/ or contact continuinged@uwstout.edu. Save $150 for a limited time using the code UWSTOUTFIRST at checkout.###About UW Stout Continuing Education & Conferences at UW-StoutAs part of Educational Pathways and Outreach, UW-Stout’s Continuing Education & Conferences provides adult learners with flexible, high-quality education designed to enrich both their personal and professional lives. Our offerings span key areas such as leadership, artificial intelligence, and communications. In collaboration with Green Flower, we provide specialized courses and certifications to help you advance your career and achieve your goals.About Green FlowerFounded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

