Get Hooked During Free Freshwater Fishing Weekend May 3-4

Published on Wednesday, April 30, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces its annual Free Fishing Weekend Saturday, May 3, and Sunday, May 4. On both days, residents and visitors can fish all species of freshwater fish without a fishing license or a trout conservation stamp. A complete list of stocked waters can be found here.

The program, started in 1995, promotes freshwater fishing as a new outdoor experience and highlights some of the state’s top fishing spots. Free Fishing Weekend does not include saltwater fishing or saltwater licenses.

Free Fishing Weekend has become a popular spring pastime.

Freshwater Fishing Regulations on size/creel (possession) limits still apply. Information about stocked freshwaters, size and creel limits for all freshwater fish species is available in the 2025-2026 Freshwater Fishing Abstract.

The daily creel/possession limit for trout and/or landlocked domestic salmon singly or in aggregate, is five from April 12, 2025, through November 30, 2025, however, only two salmon are allowed per day. The number is reduced to two December 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026.

The creel/possession limit for trout or charr, taken in the Wood River between RT. 165 Arcadia Check Station and Barberville Dam at Arcadia Road is two fish from the second Saturday in May 2025 through the last day of February 2026.

There is an 8-inch minimum size for any trout, stocked or wild caught in any state waters.

The minimum size limit for domestic, (landlocked) Atlantic Salmon is 11 inches.

That portion of the Falls River, from the bridge at Austin Farm Rd. to the bridge at Brook Trail is a catch and release area.

That portion of the confluence of the Beaver River and the Pawcatuck River, upstream to New London Turnpike is designated as a catch and release area.

Anglers are also reminded to obey all boating regulations. For information on Rhode Island boating laws, please visit http://www.dem.ri.gov/safeboating. The following activities are prohibited:

The use of external felt soled waders or boots or those soled with any natural or synthetic porous material capable of absorbing water in any freshwaters in Rhode Island is strictly prohibited . This includes any waters shared with adjacent states in which Rhode Island fishing regulations apply.

It is strictly prohibited to enter or exit a state boat ramp with any vegetation attached to any type of boats, motors, boat trailers, or any other conveyance or equipment in order to curtail the spread of invasive aquatic plants or invertebrates.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov.