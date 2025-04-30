Versique Executive, Professional & Interim Recruiting Promotes Luke Witt to Managing Director, Human Resource Solutions

Luke Witt - Managing Director, Professional Recruiting in Human Resource Solutions Versique Executive, Professional and Interim Recruiting

Versique Executive, Professional & Interim Recruiting, based out of Minnesota, promotes HR Leader Luke Witt to Managing Director, Human Resource Solutions.

His strengths in collaboration, connecting the dots, HR expertise, and leadership, combined with his passion for the future of our team and one Versique, position him well for this role.” — Jenna Estlick, President of HR Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Versique Executive, Professional & Interim Recruiting is proud to announce the promotion of Luke Witt to Managing Director, HR Professional Recruiting within the firm’s Human Resource Solutions practice. Luke previously served as Director of Client Partnerships, Interim Solutions.In his new role, Luke will lead the HR Professional Recruiting team and take on increased responsibility, including managing a growing group of talented recruiters focused on connecting top HR professionals with forward-thinking organizations.Since joining Versique, Luke has made a significant impact through his ability to build trust and cultivate meaningful relationships with both clients and candidates. His leadership style, collaborative mindset, and deep understanding of the HR landscape have helped drive exceptional results for clients while strengthening internal partnerships across the firm.“I am excited to announce that Luke Witt is being promoted to Managing Director, HR Professional!” said Jenna Estlick, President of HR Solutions at Versique. “His strengths in collaboration, connecting the dots, HR expertise, and leadership, combined with his passion for the future of our team and one Versique, position him well for this role. I’m confident that this new structure will enhance collaboration and drive growth across our HR Solutions team and all of Versique.”This promotion reinforces Versique’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional results and customized talent solutions. With Luke stepping into this expanded leadership role, the HR Solutions team is even better positioned to support our clients’ evolving needs and help organizations build stronger, people-first cultures.About Versique Executive, Professional, and Interim Recruiting Versique: /ver-seek/ adj. being both versatile and unique; n. a high-performance recruiting firm specializing in executive leadership search, direct hire, and interim hiring solutions.Versique Executive, Professional, & Interim Recruiting is a locally owned and operated hiring and placement firm based in the Twin Cities of Minnesota. With specialized practice areas across our three divisions, Versique delivers tailored expertise to a wide range of industries. What sets us apart is our team of recruiters—seasoned professionals who have worked in the very fields they now hire for, providing unmatched industry insight and connections.Versique is proud to be award-winning, earning recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies and the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal’s Fast 50 list for 2023. We are also consistently recognized as a Star Tribune Top Workplace and were named a Best Place to Work in 2022 by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.Let’s find your people, together.

