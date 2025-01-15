Jenna Estlick Promoted to President, HR Solutions at Versique Executive, Professional and Interim Recruiting

Jenna Estlick, President, HR Solutions at Versique Executive, Professional and Interim Recruiting

Versique Executive, Professional and Interim Recruiting in Minnesota promotes Jenna Estlick to President, Human Resources Solutions

We’re thrilled to have Jenna Estlick step into the role of President for our Human Resources Solutions division” — Tony Sorensen, CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Versique Executive, Professional and Interim Recruiting , a leading executive search and recruiting firm, is proud to announce the promotion of Jenna Estlick to President, Human Resource Solutions. This promotion reflects Jenna’s outstanding leadership, strategic vision, and commitment to fostering meaningful relationships with clients and candidates alike.Jenna Estlick joined Versique as an accomplished HR practitioner with over 13 years of experience in corporate Human Resources. Her proven track record of driving HR strategy and operational excellence has played a pivotal role in Versique’s growth and continued success.Before joining Versique Executive, Professional and Interim Recruiting, Jenna served as Vice President & Head of Human Resources for Radisson Hotel Group, Americas, where she led the HR and Responsible Business teams across the Americas. She was instrumental in developing and delivering HR business strategies that aligned with the company’s five-year plan. Jenna also served as Senior Director, Human Resources, Americas for Radisson, where she supported corporate and managed hotel teams as a key HR business partner.Her career began with Target Corporation, where she held multiple HR Business Partner roles, laying the foundation for her thoughtful, relationship-driven approach to HR leadership. She holds a B.A. in International Business & Spanish from the University of St. Thomas.In her new role as President of Human Resources Solutions, Jenna will leverage her extensive experience to strengthen Versique’s service offerings, continue to foster trust-based client partnerships and lead the HR Solutions team with the same clarity, approachability, and collaborative mindset that have defined her career.“We’re thrilled to have Jenna Estlick step into the role of President for our Human Resources Solutions division,” said Tony Sorensen, CEO and co-founder of Versique Executive, Professional and Interim Recruiting. “Jenna’s leadership, vision, and deep understanding of our industry make her the perfect fit to drive the strategic growth of this business. This new role will allow her to shape the future of the division in impactful ways, and we couldn’t be more excited to see what she accomplishes.”Jenna shared her thoughts on her new role, saying, “I’m honored and excited to step into this role at such a pivotal time for the HR Solutions division. Our team is incredibly talented and passionate about delivering impactful results for our clients and consultants. I look forward to continuing to build on this momentum, foster meaningful relationships, and create innovative solutions that address the ever-evolving needs of our clients.”Jenna is known for her straightforward communication style, curiosity, and commitment to continuous learning. Her passion for problem-solving, combined with her deep HR expertise, allows her to provide customized, strategic solutions for her clients.When she’s not leading teams at Versique, Jenna enjoys spending time with her husband, two sons, and golden retriever. She finds joy in cooking, exercising, and exploring the outdoors with her family.With this promotion, Versique Executive, Professional and Interim Recruiting reinforces its dedication to leadership excellence, client service, and its mission to connect people and business. Jenna Estlick’s advancement to President, Human Resources Interim Solutions, represents a continued investment in fostering long-term client partnerships and delivering unparalleled HR solutions.For more information about Versique Executive Professional, and Interim Recruiting and its services, visit www.versique.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.