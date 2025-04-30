Delaware’s Open Burning Ban – Also Known as the Ozone Season – to Begin May 1 and Run Through Sept. 30

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control reminds the public that Delaware’s Ozone Season and open burning ban take effect May 1 and continue through Sept. 30.

The statewide ban restricts most but not all outdoor burning in Delaware. During the ban, residents and visitors to the First State are allowed to conduct cooking fires, recreational campfires, and ceremonial bonfires. But even these actions can be limited, namely if an Air Quality Action Day is declared, or if the State Fire Marshall issues a more restrictive burn ban.

“The burning ban is critical for continuing to improve our air quality,” said Environmental Scientist Gerald Mood of the DNREC Division of Air Quality. “As summer temperatures rise, and as we get longer daylight hours, the conditions which allow for the formation of ground level ozone become more prevalent.”

He noted that smoke from burning materials contains many components, including particulate matter and chemicals that can react in the atmosphere to create ozone.

The annual burn ban includes agricultural and prescribed burns, as well as the burning of brush, branches and limbs from residential property. It is against the law in Delaware to burn leaves, grass, trash, garbage, or refuse such as tires, construction or demolition waste, paper, cardboard, plastic, furniture, fabric and mattresses. Complaints about illegal open burning should be reported to the toll-free DNREC Environmental Hotline at 800-662-8802.

During the burn ban and Ozone Season, Delawareans can rely on alternatives to burning their waste materials, such as:

Using curbside waste pick-up or drop-off yard waste sites. More information about the disposal of yard waste can be found at de.gov/yardwaste.

Chipping or shredding limbs and branches to convert them into useful mulch.

Add yard waste to a compost pile to support a rich backyard garden. For more information, visit de.gov/composting.

More information about open burning can be found at de.gov/openburning.

Media contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov ; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov

###