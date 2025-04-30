Africa Children’s Summit: Seen, Heard, Engaged

By Nomfundo Xulu-Lentsoane

Some of the most admirable qualities of children are their ability to dream big, coupled with their fearlessness and spirit of resilience. However, the dreams of children are sometimes shattered by the numerous challenges they face, which deter them from reaching their full potential.

As societal role models, it is in our hands to revitalise the spirit of children by tackling the challenges they face, which comes through hearing and understanding the issues that directly affect them.

Our constitution advocates for children to be heard and their rights to be protected at all costs, which remains a crucial and active part of our democracy today. One of the most powerful platforms that encouraged the amplification of the voice of children was the Africa Children’s Summit, which was held in the country from 04 – 07 April 2025.

The summit, convened under the theme: “Seen, heard, engaged”, emphasised the active participation of children. It facilitated the engagement of around 1300 children from across the continent and 1000 children who participated virtually.

This platform encouraged children to speak up and actively make their voices heard in discussions about their rights and their future. It considered the lived experiences of children and enabled them to be part of the solutions on matters that directly affect their lives and well-being.

Priority topics discussed included children’s rights and improving access to critical resources such as education. The summit sought to break barriers and improve access to education for all children, including those from marginalised communities such as children with disabilities.

Another key area addressed was interventions to urgently protect children from abuse, harassment and all forms of violence. The incidents of violence against children in South Africa, and in Africa, are alarming and unsettling, as these crimes are often at the hands of trusted adults who are the perpetrators of such crimes.

Cycles of violence also often ripple into learning environments, displayed in the form of bullying, among other behaviours, which impact the safety and learning of children. The summit formulated policy recommendations to address issues of child protection and safety in Africa.

The children at the summit emphasised the need to be seen, heard, and engaged, urging leaders to take their perspectives seriously in shaping policies. Through their engagement, they shaped a collective Outcome Statement, which called for governments and civil society to prioritise child rights and actively involve children in decision-making processes.

The Outcome Statement was formally presented to policymakers, including key stakeholders from the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, with the hope that these voices will directly influence future policies and initiatives impacting children across Africa.

This event took place as South Africa prepares to adopt the National Strategy to Accelerate Action for Children, which is a comprehensive framework aimed at fast-tracking progress on children's rights and well-being across the country.

The strategy is rooted in the principles of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and focuses on strengthening systems that support children’s development — such as education, healthcare, protection, and participation — while addressing emerging challenges like digital safety, climate change, and inequality.

It promotes coordinated action among government agencies, civil society, and the private sector, ensuring that children’s voices are central to policy formulation and implementation. By setting clear targets, timelines, and accountability mechanisms, the strategy seeks to create a safer, more inclusive, and empowering environment for every child, leaving no one behind.

Protecting and keeping our children safe is a collective responsibility of all members of society. Every parent, teacher, caregiver and community member have an important role to play in the lives of our children. Let us remember that it takes a village to raise a child and by working together we can create healthier communities and homes where children can thrive.

Nomfundo Xulu-Lentsoane is a Director for Media Relations and Corporate Communications at the National Department of Social Development