USHBC Applauds Final Passage of TAKE IT DOWN Act

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) proudly celebrates the passage of the TAKE IT DOWN Act (S.146/H.R.633) in the U.S. House of Representatives. With overwhelming bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress, the bill now heads to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“The passage of the TAKE IT DOWN Act marks an important victory for privacy, safety, and accountability in our digital economy. While technology has transformed the way we live and work, it has also created new vulnerabilities, particularly for our youth. By addressing the non-consensual distribution of intimate images, including AI-generated deepfakes, this bipartisan legislation protects Americans from exploitation and helps create a safer, more trustworthy digital environment.”The bipartisan TAKE IT DOWN Act, championed by Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Congresswomen Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) and Madeleine Dean (D-PA), prohibits the nonconsensual online publication of intimate images, imposes criminal penalties and restitution for violations, and requires user-generated content platforms to remove reported images within 48 hours; it passed the Senate unanimously in February and the House by a 409-2 vote in April.Javier continued by saying:“A strong and responsible digital economy must be built on respect for individual privacy and protection from exploitation. The TAKE IT DOWN Act ensures that the internet remains a place where people are safe from the spread of NCII. This bipartisan effort by Congress strengthens critical safeguards for all Americans, restoring dignity, security, and trust online. We urge President Trump to swiftly sign the TAKE IT DOWN Act into law and stand with the millions of Americans who deserve dignity, protection from exploitation, and opportunity in the digital age.”The USHBC looks forward to working with policymakers, community leaders, and businesses to support the implementation of this critical legislation and to promote a safer, more resilient digital economy for all Americans.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sectors, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

