Filmmaker Alexander Freeman Launches New Streaming Platform IndieVistaFlix™

Platform Aims to Empower Underrepresented Independent Film Voices and Give Financial and Ownership Control Back to Filmmakers

I've been all about living my life with precision and purpose, focused on making a difference for the betterment of society and humanity” — Alexander Freeman, IndieVistaFlix

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Filmmaker Alexander Freeman has fought to amplify his voice all of his life. Born with cerebral palsy, the award-winning filmmaker has advocated for himself in the face of ableism to create unprecedented successes and life goals, which he documented in his acclaimed festival hit MY OWN NORMAL, currently preparing to tour the US as part of the Slamdance Unstoppable on the Road theatrical series kicking off in June 2025.Now, the filmmaker, musician, and entrepreneur has launched IndieVistaFlix™ , a new streaming platform that aims to empower independent film voices, especially those underrepresented and marginalized, while giving financial and ownership control back to filmmakers. The modus operandi of IndieVistaFlix™ is based on empowering independent filmmakers in the streaming landscape who have films and series that showcase the rich tapestry of visions and perspectives from a myriad of individuals and communities."I've been all about living my life with precision and purpose, focused on making a difference for the betterment of society and humanity with my films. I get up every day and think about what I can do to help others now and in the future despite the many challenges I have faced. It's why I want to help fellow independent filmmakers manifest their destiny and share in the process of how their work is distributed." says Freeman.IndieVistaFlix™ is currently securing content for the platform with a full launch set for Fall 2025. The platform will operate on a monthly subscription model of USD 19.99, with filmmakers maintaining all rights and sharing in revenue based on the number of streams.

