Indigenous Cinema Alliance Brings Global Indigenous Shorts & Market Delegation to Clermont-Ferrand 2026

An image from POUĀKAI, by Libby Hakaraia

Indigenous Cinema Alliance is a global network of Indigenous-led screen organizations.

CLERMONT-FERRAND, FRANCE, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Indigenous Cinema Alliance (ICA) will make a major international presence at the Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Market (held in conjunction with the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival ) with a dedicated ICA Market Screening: Indigenous Shorts, an industry panel co-hosted with Talking Shorts, the convening of ICA’s ninth Fellowship cohort, and expanded market participation across Clermont-Ferrand 2026.Leading ICA’s participation are ICA partners the International Sámi Film Institute (ISFI), 4th World Media, MULLU, and imagineNATIVE, with additional support from the Arctic Indigenous Film Fund. Fellows attending from ICA’s ninth Fellowship cohort include Jacqueline Olivé, Katsitsionni Fox, Libby Hakaraia, Princess Daazhraii Johnson, Sadetło Scott, and Sara Beate Eira.ICA Market Screening: Indigenous ShortsDate: Monday, 2 February 2026Time: 16:00 CETVenue: Theatre Georges Conchon (Rue Léo Lagrange, 63000 Clermont-Ferrand)The ICA Market Screening: Indigenous Shorts will feature an introduction and a Q&A with select filmmakers in attendance, presenting new work spanning Sápmi, Greenland, Canada, the United States, Aotearoa New Zealand, and Ecuador.FILMS PRESENTEDPOUĀKAI — Aotearoa New Zealand | 2026 | 15 min | Māori | Director: Libby Hakaraia (Content advisory: scenes of graphic violence.)VIELJÁŽÁGAID IEŽAŠKA JÁHKKU (BROTHERS OF FAITH) — Sápmi, Norway | 2026 | 15 min | Sámi, Norwegian | Director: Gákte BieraSOAMES BEAIVI… BEAIVÁS BÁITÁ DUŠŠE FAL DUTNJE (ONE DAY… THE SUN WILL ONLY SHINE FOR YOU) — Sápmi, Norway | 2026 | 7 min | Sámi | Director: Gjert RognliTAMATTA ATAQAPTIIGIIPPGUT (WE ARE ALL CONNECTED) — Kalaallit Nunaat/Greenland | 2026 | 5 min | Kalaallisut | Director: Arina KleistSUKKAILLUTIT UQARUK (SAY IT SLOWLY) — Canada | 2026 | 5 min | Inuktitut, English | Director: Ashley Qilavavik-SavardVUOĐÁIDUVVAN (ADAPTATION) — Sápmi, Finland | 2026 | 5 min | Sámi | Director: Aslak PalttoDENEEGE LEŁ GHU KK’OTS’EEDENEEYH TE HEŁ HOOZONH TS’E DENOTS’EEDENEEYH (WE GET BETTER WHEN WE TAN MOOSE HIDES) — United States | 2026 | 5 min | Dena’akk’e | Director: Brittany Woods-OrrisonSHAAGHAN NEEKWAII (TWO OLD WOMEN) — United States | 2026 | 14 min | Gwich’in | Director: Princess Daazhraii JohnsonWASKA: THE FOREST IS MY FAMILY — Ecuador | 2025 | 15 min | English, Kichwa, Spanish | Director: Nina GualingaPanel: When Impact Is the AestheticsDate: Tuesday, 3 February 2026Time: 14:30–15:30 CETVenue: The Forum venue, Short Film Market (Gymnase Fleury) (also streamed online)Moderation: Jason RylePanelists: Don Josephus Raphael Eblahan, Sadetło Scott, Tracy RectorCo-hosted by: Indigenous Cinema Alliance and Talking ShortsEuropean short film culture often treats impact as an added value; Indigenous filmmaking has long treated it as a core artistic principle. This panel will examine how impact-first approaches in Indigenous-led short films intersect with dominant aesthetic expectations and decision-making in festivals and markets, and what responsibilities institutions carry in expanding how artistic value and curation are defined.ICA Meet-and-GreetDate: Wednesday, 4 February 2026Time: 18:00–19:00 CETVenue: Short Film Market, Stand #E5 (Gymnase Fleury)Meet ICA partners and attending ICA Fellows.ICA Fellowship CohortICA will convene its ninth Fellowship cohort at Clermont-Ferrand, engaging producers and industry professionals in training, networking, and market programs.Confirmed Fellows: Brooke Collard; Jacqueline Olivé; Johannes Vang; Katsitsionni Fox; Libby Hakaraia; Princess Daazhraii Johnson; Sadetło Scott; Sara Beate Eira.Partnerships & SupportICA’s activities at Clermont-Ferrand are funded by ICA partners ISFI, 4th World Media, and imagineNATIVE, and supported by the Indigenous Screen Office, the Canada Media Fund, and the Arctic Indigenous Film Fund.About the Indigenous Cinema AllianceThe Indigenous Cinema Alliance is a global network of Indigenous-led screen organisations working to strengthen industry access, financing pathways, and market visibility for Indigenous filmmakers worldwide.

