Government notes investigation into X account promoting racism and misinformation

Government has noted media reports which claimed that Mr Sebastiaan Jooste, “a 46-year-old former farmer”, is behind the social media account “Boer” (@twatterbaas) on X (formerly Twitter) which has been spreading racist views, hate speech, and false information. Appreciating that law enforcement agencies are continuing to investigate incidences of misinformation, the Government strongly condemns deliberate acts of misinformation and promotion of racial hatred.

South Africa is the first country to protect freedom of expression is a constitutional right, but this does not offer protection for hate speech or deliberate misinformation. Law enforcement will not hesitate to act against those who violate the laws of the country regardless of their colour and creed.

On allegations farm murders at genocidal scale, crime statistics released by SAPS showed that in the third quarter of 2024/25 only one farmer, who happens to be white, was murdered. While every murder is one too many, claims of increased scale of farm murders is a lie. Law enforcement agencies are actually winning the fight against farm murders.

Government remains committed to the safety of all who live and work in South Africa, including farmers and rural communities. Citizens are urged to act responsibly and to reject the spread of hate speech and misinformation. It is a criminal offence

