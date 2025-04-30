Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,725 in the last 365 days.

Government notes investigation into X account promoting racism and misinformation

Government has noted media reports which claimed that Mr Sebastiaan Jooste, “a 46-year-old former farmer”, is behind the social media account “Boer” (@twatterbaas) on X (formerly Twitter) which has been spreading racist views, hate speech, and false information. Appreciating that law enforcement agencies are continuing to investigate incidences of misinformation, the Government strongly condemns deliberate acts of misinformation and promotion of racial hatred.

South Africa is the first country to protect freedom of expression is a constitutional right, but this does not offer protection for hate speech or deliberate misinformation.  Law enforcement will not hesitate to act against those who violate the laws of the country regardless of their colour and creed.

On allegations farm murders at genocidal scale, crime statistics released by SAPS showed that in the third quarter of 2024/25 only one farmer, who happens to be white, was murdered. While every murder is one too many,  claims of increased scale of farm murders is a lie.  Law enforcement agencies are actually winning the fight against farm murders.

Government remains committed to the safety of all who live and work in South Africa, including farmers and rural communities. Citizens are urged to act responsibly and to reject the spread of hate speech and misinformation. It is a criminal offence

Enquiries:
Mr Terry Vandayar, Acting Government Spokesperson 
Cell: 082 444 9092 

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Government notes investigation into X account promoting racism and misinformation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more