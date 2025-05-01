ANY.RUN Expands Coverage of Recent Cyber Threats and Simplifies Security Integrations via SDK

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, has published its April 2025 service updates that helps businesses speed up threat investigations, enhance detection of the latest cyber attacks, and streamline security operations.

𝐒𝐃𝐊 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲

ANY.RUN’s Python-based SDK helps SOC teams integrate its Interactive Sandbox, TI Lookup, and TI Feeds into SIEM, SOAR, and XDR systems. By automating file/URL submissions and IOC searches, it reduces incident response times and operational costs.

𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝

The new Notifications section in the Interactive Sandbox now informs users about the most important features and announcements from ANY.RUN. This ensures security teams stay up to date without workflow interruptions.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞

ANY.RUN added 902 Suricata rules, 91 behavior signatures, and 13 YARA rules, strengthening detection of malware like ANUBIS, HELLOKITTY, and OUTLAW across Android, Windows, and Linux. Tracking of vulnerabilities CVE-2025-0411 and CVE-2025-24071 allows companies to identify these emerging risks early and minimize business disruptions as a result.

𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞

Two new TI Lookup reports on APT37, APT29, PATCHWORK, EncryptHub, and STORM-1865 campaigns provide IOCs, TTPs, and YARA rules for SOC teams. These insights enable precise threat hunting and attribution, reducing exposure to advanced threats.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is a trusted partner for over 15,000 organizations in finance, healthcare, technology, and beyond, delivering advanced malware analysis and threat intelligence products. Its cloud-based Interactive Sandbox, Threat Intelligence Lookup, and TI Feeds enable businesses to detect, analyze, and investigate the latest malware and phishing campaigns to streamline triage, response, and proactive security.

