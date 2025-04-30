Lumen Apposing Metal Stent Market anticipated to reach US$4.720 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.12%

The lumen apposing metal stent market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% from US$3.678 billion in 2025 to US$4.720 billion by 2030.

The lumen apposing metal stent market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% from US$3.678 billion in 2025 to US$4.720 billion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the lumen apposing metal stent market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$4.720 billion by 2030.The global lumen apposing metal stent market is experiencing significant growth as the demand for minimally invasive procedures continues to rise.The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as pancreatic cancer , biliary diseases, and gastrointestinal disorders has led to a surge in the adoption of minimally invasive procedures. Lumen apposing metal stents, also known as LAMS, offer a less invasive alternative to traditional surgical methods, resulting in shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, and reduced risk of complications. This has contributed to the growing demand for LAMS and subsequently, the growth of the global market.Furthermore, advancements in technology and the development of new and improved LAMS are also driving the market growth. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to introduce stents with enhanced features such as better flexibility, improved visualization, and easier deployment. These innovations are expected to further boost the market in the coming years.The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the global lumen apposing metal stent market. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness about minimally invasive procedures in countries like China, India, and Japan.As the demand for minimally invasive procedures continues to rise, the global lumen apposing metal stent market is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years. With advancements in technology and increasing adoption of LAMS, this market is set to play a crucial role in the healthcare industry and improve patient outcomes worldwide.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/lumen-apposing-metal-stent-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the lumen apposing metal stent market that have been covered are Boston Scientific Corporation, Mitra Industries, ITPL Medical, Olympus America, Duomed, among others.The market analytics report segments the lumen apposing metal stent market as follows:• By Technologyo Traditional LAMSo Electro-cautery LAMS (EC-LAMS)• By Applicationo Benign Biliary Strictureso Bilo-Pancreatic Leakageso Pancreatic Cancero Others• By End-Usero Hospitalso Specialty Clinicso Ambulatory Surgical Centerso Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Franceo United Kingdomo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Isrealo Others• Asia Pacific Regiono Japano Chinao Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Boston Scientific Corporation• Mitra Industries• ITPL Medical• Olympus America• DuomedReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Global Cardiovascular Stent Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-cardiovascular-stent-market • Global Smart Medical Device Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-smart-medical-devices-market • Global Airway Stent Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-airway-stent-market • Lung Stent Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/lung-stent-market • Surgical Equipment Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/surgical-equipment-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.