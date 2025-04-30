Perkins Griddle & Go Signs 10-Unit Franchise Agreement in Mercer County, New Jersey

New Jersey entrepreneurs are building a family legacy as they expand new QSR breakfast franchise to Mercer County

EWING, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retired executives, Giuseppe and Nicole Lahara recently signed a 10-unit development deal with Perkins American Food Co. to bring Perkins Griddle & Go to Mercer County. The New Jersey couple is one of the first franchisees to sign with Perkins to grow the new state-of-the-art café concept in the United States. The endeavor marks the start of a family legacy the Laharas want to build for their four young children.“The Lahara family have been fans of the Perkins brand for as long as they can remember. Raising a small family can be difficult when determining where to eat, especially when choosing where to go after school events, sports, and church. Perkins makes it easy because its menu provides something for everyone,” says Nicole Lahara, franchisee for Perkins Griddle & Go. “Being part of this new concept is exciting for us because we feel that it is something we can do that will not only be successful but also can become a family business.”Prior to Perkins, Giuseppe Lahara served as a superintendent with Empire State Realty Trust for 24 years. In 2018, he retired to focus on raising his family. Nicole Lahara was an executive with cosmetics giant Estee Lauder for 24 years and held various consumer-focused positions.The Laharas are new to the role of franchisees and business partners. Earlier this year, they formed Fork & Knife to operate their upcoming Perkins Griddle & Go restaurants. Their development deal covers Mercer County, and they plan on opening their first location in the greater Ewing, NJ, area later this year."We want to leave a legacy for our children, and we feel it important it will be important for them to learn the business firsthand. Our hope is that they fall in love with the business and with the brand, as we have, and they will gladly take it over when they’re ready,” said Giuseppe Lahara, Franchisee for Perkins Griddle & Go.“We’re so excited to welcome Giuseppe and Nicole to our franchise family,” said Michael Ackley, Director of Franchise Development & Marketing with Ascent Hospitality Management. “Their love of the brand, and their commitment to building a family business aligns perfectly with our core values. We cannot wait to see what they accomplish as they bring Perkins Griddle & Go to Mercer County.”Designed for today’s fast-paced consumers, Perkins Griddle & Go presents a modern interpretation of American hospitality that represents tradition while embracing the future. The concept features a streamlined design and an elevated café experience within a compact footprint, prioritizing convenience. The restaurant incorporates modern digital menus and self-order kiosks, catering to busy customers seeking a quick meal. For those with more time, a cozy café-style dining experience awaits."Franchisees have shown strong interest in Griddle & Go and are eager to bring this modern take on Perkins to new and existing markets,” said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer of Ascent Hospitality Management. "We are delighted to welcome Giuseppe and Nicole to the Perkins family and partner with them to expand our concept in their home state while they build a strong future for their children."For more information about Perkins Griddle & Go and franchise opportunities, please visit https://perkinsfranchising.com About Perkins Griddle & GoPerkins American Food Company, formerly known as Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, has been a beloved heritage brand since its founding in 1958. With a strong commitment to value, quality, and exceptional service, Perkins serves up a delightful array of American classics that cater to today’s tastes. At Perkins American Food Company, we know life moves quickly, and finding time for a satisfying meal can be tough. That’s why we created Perkins Griddle & Go—a fast-casual dining experience designed to serve guests delicious, high-quality meals at unbeatable prices, all while fitting seamlessly into your busy lifestyle.At Perkins Griddle & Go, guests can enjoy all their Perkins favorites—from Griddle Greats and signature pies to iconic Mammoth Muffins—along with exciting new additions like breakfast sandwiches and avocado toast. We also believe in indulgence, offering a variety of famous bakery treats to brighten your day.For more information about Perkins franchise opportunities, visit www.perkinsrestaurants.com/franchise

