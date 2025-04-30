Good luck, Michael McClelland!

What a year it has been for 17-year-old senior Michael McClelland. Not only has he navigated his final year of high school at Interstate 35 Community School District, filled with extracurricular activities in cross country, track, band, student council, National Honor Society and more, he has also served as the student representative on the Iowa State Board of Education.

With his 12-month term now completed, Michael recently shared his gratitude and goodbyes with his fellow board members, thanking them for the opportunity to participate and strengthen his leadership and professional skills.

“I definitely honed my listening skills while serving on the board,” he said. “As the student member, you get thrown into new topics right away, so I had to be able to comprehend things at a fast pace and at a high level. Through this experience, I am confident that I can take in knowledge quickly and understand the issues.”

During his time on the board, Michael was engaged in various education topics. His favorite part was learning more about approval processes, standards and accreditation.

“Initially, I thought the State Board was just a rule-making body, but it is more than that. I really liked hearing about the approval processes and standards but also liked learning more about things like charter schools.”

Michael was initially interested in serving as the student board member because he has an interest in policy and education, which he plans to pursue in his future college and potential career pathways.

“I will be attending Drake University next year, where I will be triple majoring in law, politics and society, strategic political communications and music,” he said. “After that, I may look into a career in law or public policy.”

For future student representatives on the State Board, Michael recommends they take advantage of their time and fully participate.

“Go in with an open mind and don’t be afraid to give your opinion,” he said. “There may be times that you’ll receive a 200-page document that you need to review before the meeting, which can be intimidating, but it’s worth it.”

Next steps for Michael include graduation day on May 18 as well as some summer fun before he starts at Drake University this fall.

“I’m looking forward to taking it all in before going to college,” he said. “I’m planning to go to three concerts this summer, including the Hinterland music festival.”

For Michael, his time on the State Board of Education was an overall good experience that has helped him prepare for the future.

“It was really a good time,” he said. “I learned a lot of things that are beneficial for me. It helped me gain some real-world skills as well as experience in policy and education.”

The Iowa Department of Education and Iowa State Board of Education thank Michael McClelland for his year of service on the board and wish him the best in his bright future.