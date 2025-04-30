Submit Release
NUJ condemns detention of journalist Ali Samoudi

The National Union of Journalists has strongly condemned the detention of Palestinian journalist Ali Samoudi by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) following a morning raid on his son’s home.

Following the raid on the home located in the West Bank, Samoudi was taken to an undisclosed location. In 2022, the journalist was shot by IDF soldiers whilst with esteemed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, killed by gunfire by the Israeli military.

The Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate, an affiliate of the International Federation of Journalists has condemned the raid and Samoudi’s arrest.

The NUJ is urging the release of Samoudi and an end to the targeting of Palestinian journalists by the IDF. 

