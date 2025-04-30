Drug Eluting Stent Market anticipated to surpass US$17.049 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.20%

The drug eluting stent market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.20% from US$11.499 billion in 2025 to US$17.049 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the drug eluting stent market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.20% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$17.049 billion by 2030.The global drug eluting stent market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.The use of drug eluting stents has become increasingly popular in recent years due to their ability to reduce the risk of restenosis and improve patient outcomes. These stents are coated with a drug that helps prevent the re-narrowing of the arteries after an angioplasty procedure. This has led to a shift towards minimally invasive procedures, as they offer faster recovery times and lower risk of complications compared to traditional open surgeries.The report also highlights the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases as a major factor driving the demand for drug eluting stents. With the increasing adoption of unhealthy lifestyles and aging population, the incidence of heart diseases has been on the rise. This has created a significant demand for effective treatment options, further fueling the growth of the drug eluting stent market.In addition, the market is also witnessing a surge in research and development activities, leading to the introduction of innovative products with improved efficacy and safety profiles. This has attracted investments from major players in the healthcare industry, further boosting the growth of the market.Overall, the drug eluting stent market is expected to witness robust growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. With advancements in technology and growing investments in research and development, the market is poised for further expansion. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the drug eluting stent market that have been covered are Abbott Cardiovascular, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Biotronik, Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Biosensors International, Alvimedica, Lepu Medical Technology, MedicalExpo, Cook Medical, among others.The market analytics report segments the drug eluting stent market as follows:• By Coating Typeo Polymer-Based Coatingo Polymer-Free Coating• By Applicationo Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)o Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD)• By End-Usero Hospitalso Ambulatory Surgical Centerso Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo UKo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano South Koreao Indiao Indonesiao Taiwano Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• Abbott Cardiovascular• Boston Scientific Corporation• Medtronic Plc• Biotronik• Terumo Corporation• MicroPort Scientific Corporation• Biosensors International• Alvimedica• Lepu Medical Technology• MedicalExpo• Cook Medical• B. Braun• Biotronik• MicroPort Scientific Corporation• Sahajanand Medical Technologies Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

