Premier Oscar Mabuyane welcomes Rugby Championship U20 Tournament

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has welcomed the prestigious Rugby Championship Under-20 tournament and is calling on communities to come out in their numbers to support the event, which will take place in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro from 1 to 11 May 2025. This tournament marks a historic moment for the province as it hosts some of the world’s most promising young rugby talent.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government is bursting with pride and excitement to officially welcome this highly anticipated international event, which further cements the province’s rich rugby heritage and solidifies its position as the ‘Home of Legends’ and a premier global rugby destination.

The Junior Springboks will play on Eastern Cape soil in an international fixture, competing against the future stars of Argentina, Australia, and New Zealand in this prestigious SANZAAR tournament.

Premier Mabuyane has welcomed the move to host the tournament in the province, highlighting the broader impact of the event. “As the Eastern Cape Provincial Government and all the people of this proud province, we are immensely honoured to host this prestigious SANZAAR event, bringing together the future stars of rugby from across the Southern Hemisphere to the Home of Legends. This tournament is more than just rugby, it is an investment in our youth, a boost to our economy, and a powerful symbol of the Eastern Cape’s growing reputation as a world-class sporting destination as well as its capability to host world-class events,” he said.

The tournament is anticipated to deliver substantial benefits to the Eastern Cape. Beyond the thrilling rugby action, it will stimulate economic activity, benefiting tourism, local businesses, and the hospitality sector throughout Nelson Mandela Bay. The presence of these young international athletes is also expected to inspire aspiring rugby players across the province.

The Provincial Government is working closely with SA Rugby, SANZAAR, and the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality to ensure a seamless and unforgettable experience for all teams, officials, and spectators.

Premier Mabuyane warmly welcomes all teams, dignitaries, and visitors to the Eastern Cape and wishes them a successful, safe, and exciting tournament.

