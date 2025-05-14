OHSTUDIO Celebrated with Multiple Wins at the 2025 MUSE Design Awards: Season 1 for 'River Residence'

2025 MUSE Design Awards S1 Gold Winner: RIVER RESIDENCE RIVER RESIDENCE by OHSTUDIO

The MUSE Design Awards, a prestigious international competition organized by IAA, is proud to recognize OHSTUDIO as one of its top winners in Season 1 of 2025.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MUSE Design Awards, a prestigious international competition organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), is proud to recognize OHSTUDIO as one of its top winners in Season 1 of 2025. With over 9,000 entries received from around the world, the awards shine a spotlight on those setting new standards of excellence.

OHSTUDIO, a design practice based in the Southern China Greater Bay Area, has successfully achieved three Gold Awards and a Silver Award for its project “River Residence”. The studio’s work stood out for its spatial fluency, material authenticity, and poetic restraint, all hallmarks of its thoughtful, essentialist approach to design.

Founded by designer Hanxin Xing, OHSTUDIO operates at the intersection of architecture, interior design, and artisanal craft. With a design philosophy rooted in sustainability, clarity, and emotional resonance, the studio creates environments that elevate everyday living. Rather than applying fixed styles, OHSTUDIO engages in a deeply collaborative and process-driven approach, interpreting each project through its unique cultural, material, and spatial context.

River Residence, a refined transformation of an urban interior, embodies the studio’s ethos of soulful minimalism. The project features untreated wood, raw stone, natural plaster, and exposed concrete—materials celebrated for their integrity and aging potential. The result is a living space that breathes with time and light, emphasizing tactility, calm, and connection.

The studio’s design philosophy is guided by restraint, proportion, and the quiet strength of natural materials. Their growing portfolio spans residential, cultural, and bespoke commercial spaces, all marked by a deep respect for context, history, and the rituals of daily life.

The Evaluation Process

Each submission to the MUSE Design Awards is evaluated through a rigorous blind judging process. This method ensures impartiality and focuses entirely on the originality, functionality, and impact of each entry. OHSTUDIO’s work was selected for its conceptual depth, clarity of execution, and enduring design values.

Notable Achievements in Season 1 of the 2025 MUSE Design Awards:

1. Interior Design - Sustainable Living / Green

2. Interior Design - Compact Living

3. Interior Design - Living Spaces

4. Interior Design - Residential

“Celebrating 10 years of recognition, the 2025 MUSE Awards honors works that resonate beyond time, inspiring audiences and creators alike,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “This milestone marks not only a decade of achievements but also the limitless possibilities that lie ahead. Congratulations to OHSTUDIO and its founder, Hanxin Xing for this remarkable accomplishment and dedication to excellence!”

For further information, please contact OHSTUDIO at ohstudioarch.info@gmail.com.

About OHSTUDIO

OHSTUDIO is a Southern China Greater Bay Area-based design practice founded by Hanxin Xing. The studio is known for crafting spaces that speak through material honesty, sculptural calm, and essentialist values. Merging architecture, interior design, and craft, OHSTUDIO’s work honors tradition while embracing the present, creating environments that resonate across time.

