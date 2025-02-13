EasyPark Group Acquires Parkopedia to Streamline the Driver Experience

Parkopedia EasyPark acquisition PR Image 1 Parkopedia EasyPark acquisition PR Image 2

EasyPark Group acquires Parkopedia to enhance driver experience through integrated in-car technology and data-driven mobility solutions.

This is a transformative moment for data-driven mobility.” — Eugene Tsyrklevich, Founder & CEO of Parkopedia

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EasyPark Group intends to leverage Parkopedia ’s advanced in-car technology to deliver a seamless, data-driven mobility experienceToday, EasyPark Group, a leading provider of digital parking and mobility solutions, completes its strategic acquisition of Parkopedia, a global leader in connected car services and mobility data aggregation. Together, this acquisition creates a seamless, end-to-end driver experience, built on highly accurate and complete data, and unparalleled global payment capabilities.“With the addition of Parkopedia, we are making the driver journey more seamless,” said Cameron Clayton, CEO of EasyPark Group. “Parkopedia’s in-car data integration and payment technology, coupled with our digital parking solutions and on-street parking equipment, allows us to address the entire driver experience, and we are excited to share this platform with our current and future partners. Together, we will continue making driver journeys smoother and making an open platform for the whole of the global mobility industry.”The acquisition of Parkopedia builds on a decade-long collaboration with EasyPark Group to deliver a fully integrated driver experience. Parkopedia’s advanced in-car data and payment technology for parking, EV charging, fueling and tolling complements EasyPark Group’s expertise in digital payments, enabling seamless integration across parking systems, digital platforms, and in-car solutions. For drivers and automakers, the integration will enable the group to serve a wider range of vehicles and customer profiles. For cities, the acquisition provides data-driven insights to shape mobility and transportation policies and improve the efficient use of urban spaces.“This is a transformative moment for data-driven mobility. Together with EasyPark Group, we are expanding upon our combined capabilities, providing new products and features, built on highly accurate data and payment expertise, that enhance connected car services and data monetization opportunities across municipalities and the automotive industry. Our combined resources will help accelerate innovation and service delivery, continuing to delight users and enable frictionless global mobility,” said Eugene Tsyrklevich, Founder & CEO of Parkopedia.Vitruvian Partners, Verdane and Searchlight Capital Partners L.P., the investment firms that own the joint company, support the acquisition. The parties have agreed not to disclose the terms of the transaction.About EasyPark GroupEasyPark Group is a global mobility platform with a vision to make cities more livable. Present in over 6,000 cities across more than 80 countries, the company simplifies parking and mobility worldwide. In 2024, EasyPark Group was recognized as one of Europe’s fastest-growing businesses by Financial Times and Statista. And in January 2025, it expanded its scope by acquiring Flowbird. Together, the group is uniquely equipped to support cities’ distinct needs with proven mobility solutions, and to create a global leading mobility platform where technology, data, insights, payments and user-choice make urban life easier for everyone.About ParkopediaParkopedia is the leading connected car services provider used by automakers, organisations and millions of drivers around the world. Parkopedia helps drivers find and pay for parking, EV charging, fuel and tolls across 90 countries. Parkopedia is also developing highly detailed parking maps and corresponding algorithms to help drivers and self-driving vehicles navigate to an open parking space indoors. Visit business.parkopedia.com for more information.EasyPark Press InquiriesContact us at:mediarelations@easypark.netParkopedia Global Media ContactAdam CallandGlobal Marketing DirectorT: +44(0)7838219129E: adam.calland@parkopedia.com

